Xiaomi launches compact phone with 5-inch screen and 8 GB of RAM

Xiaomi has just launched the QIN 3 Ultra, a model that stands out for its very compact dimensions for the current smartphone market. The device has a screen of only 5.02 inches, but offers enough hardware for most users.

At this size, its bezel is slightly smaller than the 5.42-inch iPhone 13 Mini. However, it still has larger dimensions than the one seen in the latest iPhone SE, which is 4.7 inches – however, the Apple model has a different construction, with large edges above and below the display.

In overall dimensions, the QIN 3 Ultra is also a smaller than the iPhone 13 Mini. The Chinese device is only 126.8 x 61.85 x 8.7 mm (HxWxD), while the Apple representative is 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 mm.

The QIN 3 Ultra has a hole-punch in the top-left corner of the screen for the front camera, but Traditional and Pro variants are also sold with a more intrusive notch reminiscent of the one used by Apple. Also, the other versions are slightly smaller sizes at 5 inches.

One of the biggest concerns with devices this small is their battery life, as there isn’t room for a very large module. In fact, the device has a tank of only 2,500 mAh, but Xiaomi has promised that its autonomy can reach seven days of use.

Xiaomi QIN 3 Ultra has up to 8 GB of RAM

The QIN 3 Ultra is assembled by the Duoqin company, and therefore does not have its own production by Xiaomi. Even so, it bears the name of the Chinese giant for being part of one of the many brands that fall under its umbrella, and brings specifications comparable to other mid-range models on the market.

For this, it features a MediaTek 6nm Helio G99 processor, with frequencies of up to 2.2 GHz. This platform is already used in several models, such as the Poco M5, Moto G72 and several others.

In addition, the smartphone will be sold with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, more than enough to guarantee good performance. Its operating system is Android 12, with an interface customized by the brand.

As the smartphone is aimed at children, its system allows the control of various restrictions on applications such as TikTok and games. It is also possible to limit the prolonged use of the device, among other features focused on parental control, privacy and security.

The cell phone has only one rear camera, with an 8 MP sensor. At the front, a 5 MP component is responsible for selfies.

price and availability

The Xiaomi QIN 3 Ultra was presented in China, with an official price of 1,599 yuan – equivalent to around R$ 1,217 in direct conversion. There is no forecast for sales in other countries.

Xiaomi QIN 3 Ultra: technical sheet

Screen: 5.02 inches;

Processador: MediaTek Helio G99;

RAM memory: 8 GB;

Internal storage: 256 GB;

Rear camera: 8 MP;

Front camera: 5 MP;

Battery: 2,500 mAh with autonomy for up to seven days, according to the brand;

Dimensions: 126.8 x 61.85 x 8.7 mm;

Extras: Bluetooth 5.2, fingerprint sensor on the side;

Operating system: Android 12;

Source: Gizchina