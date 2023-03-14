JBL launches its first car stereo in Brazil

JBL has increased its product range in Brazil with a new car stereo. This is the Celebrity 100, which aims to rival models from brands such as Pioneer, among others.

The product has a very traditional look and compact design. It is designed to “give you full access to music and entertainment at any time,” according to JBL.

For this, the device has 18 spaces for FM radio memory, in addition to support for playing content in MP3 format, with USB or SD card. You can also pair wirelessly via Bluetooth 4.2, or connect items via the auxiliary port.

The Celebrity 100 also has a detachable 1 DIN front without a mechanism, which promises greater practicality and security against thieves.

The sound set promises the “unmistakable quality” of JBL, according to the brand’s official statement. With a power of 4×20 Watts RMS, it can be used together with JBL input speakers.

The company also highlighted the presence of the 16-way ISO connector with included harness, which should facilitate the installation or replacement of the car’s original radio.

price and availability

The car stereo is now available for purchase through the JBL website, with an official price of R$ 379. It is sold in just one version, with a front panel in black and red lighting.

Source: Harman