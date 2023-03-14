Siege against piracy removes over 250 streaming sites from the air

Brazilian authorities are very committed to really curbing all devices and websites that display pirated content, whether through IPTVs, TV boxes, “gatonets” or any other illegal means of entertainment consumption. This Tuesday (14), Operation 404, which has been fighting copyright violating services since 2019, announced the result of its fifth phase, with the blocking of more than 250 streaming sites.

Among the streaming sites were video content, games, music, and message boards that shared unreleased music. There were 102 illegal streaming and gaming sites, 63 music apps, 128 dynamic domain blocks (a technique that bars similar sites from mirroring illegal content) and six channels of messaging apps, which added up to more than 4,000 subscribers and still shared songs. not released.

According to the Ministry of Justice, so far, four arrests have been made in the act in São Paulo, and one temporary arrest in Minas Gerais, in addition to the seizure of computers and storage units used in practice. The action involved several Brazilian states (Pernambuco, Bahia, Rio Grande do Sul and Rio de Janeiro and Ceará) and the operation has the cooperation of the governments of Peru, where 72 domains were blocked; and the United Kingdom, where 25 sites were taken offline.

Operation History 404

When the first phase of Operation 404 began in 2019, 210 websites and 100 illegal streaming apps were blocked, and 30 search and seizure warrants were sent. In the second phase, in 2020, 252 websites and 65 illegal streaming apps were removed, with 25 search and seizure warrants.

In 2021, in the third phase, in 2021, 334 websites and 94 illegal streaming apps were blocked, with at least 11 search and seizure warrants. In the fourth phase, held in 2022, the novelty was the removal of four channels in the metaverse that made illegal transmissions of content. 461 streaming apps were also blocked.