Steam Deck, Samsung The Frame and Freestyle are the most innovative products of the year

The Steam Deck was voted the most innovative product of 2022, and therefore won the 6th Canaltech Award. The hybrid device was the choice of the majority of the award’s technical jury, made up of journalists, technology experts and influencers.

For those unfamiliar, the Steam Deck is a device developed by Valve that aims to ensure a portable gamer experience. Therefore, the performance delivered by it is compatible with that of a computer, since the intention is to run games from the Steam platform library without crashes.

It is characterized as a hybrid for having physical buttons for control and the touch screen — touch. This ensures faster browsing speed. Its levers and trackpads guarantee many hours of comfort in continuous use, as the intention is to have it without getting tired.

It is obvious that portability also extends to the battery, as the model has 40 Wh to provide hours of uninterrupted fun. Thus, the Steam Deck is a great companion for travel and adventures, both in the real world and in the thousands of games compatible with it, including the most recent AAA.

Something interesting about Steam Deck is that you can connect it to a smart TV to expand the view of game environments. Another advantage built into the “portable gaming computer” is the presence of the SteamOS 3.0 system, which was developed on the basis of Linux. Therefore, not only Steam games will run on it, but other platforms, such as Epic Games.

Samsung also innovated in 2022

Despite not having won the statuette by a little, Samsung also stood out positively in the market for innovative products in 2022. The South Korean had two products that caught the attention of those who enjoy entertainment: The Frame and The Freestyle.

The Samsung The Frame 2022 smart TV has its anti-glare QLED panel as its main differential. The matte display prevents reflections from appearing when watching movies and series, without the colors being affected by the built-in technology, and maintaining the quality standard of the TV display that mimics a frame.

The Samsung The Freestyle inaugurated the brand’s “portable smart TV” category, as it projects images of up to 100 inches on any type of flat surface. With a built-in Tizen system, the use of native features of South Korean televisions makes you have entertainment anywhere.