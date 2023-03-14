Google Docs and Gmail will use AI to help you write

Google Workspace programs will get a big boost with ChatGPT-style generative artificial intelligence. In an announcement made this Tuesday (14), Gigante das Pesquisas showed how the AI ​​model for text will facilitate the routine of those who work daily in its ecosystem, starting with the Gmail e Google Docs.

Google Docs Writing Assistant

The main novelty of Google Docs for the end consumer is the writing assistant. The tool helps the user to develop questionnaires, scripts, descriptions or even more humorous projects (birthday invitations, for example) from simple inputs, such as “Describe a job opportunity as a sales representative”.

In practice, it’s as if the user were collaborating with a coworker in the preparation of a document — however, on the other side, there is artificial intelligence. The result generated by the AI ​​can be pitch-adjusted on the fly, allowing it to vary between versions of the same text to better fit the purpose.

If it’s difficult to choose a specific tone, the user can opt for the “I feel lucky” button to let the AI ​​explore the possibilities and deliver, within the requested scope, a response in a more fun voice.

IA do Gmail

In Gmail, the AI ​​tool follows a similar proposal: helping the user to do banal and recurring tasks, but with the power of generative technology. Now, in addition to suggestions for answers and writing assistance, the platform will help you to come up with a good answer, adjusting the tone, making the conversation more formal or summarizing the subject better.

In one example, the function expanded a small, extremely straightforward message into something more personable and robust. Human review is still essential, but AI has spared the user the manual release development process.

In addition, the same button “I feel lucky” will be available for moments of greater doubt, so the user will have a variety of tools available to compose the ideal message and without spending so much time.

use in moderation

The idea is to give the user a kick-start on a new project, not replace the author’s creativity and expertise. In the ad itself, Google points out that “AI can get some things wrong” or need a few human touches to really deliver what is expected, so the supervision of a person is essential.

limited availability

The AI-powered tools will first roll out to Google’s Trusted Testers program, starting in the US with English-speaking users. Thereafter (but without specifying when), the functions will be released broadly to “consumers, small businesses, companies and educational institutions” in more countries and languages.