Yanara Aedo and the objectives of Colo Colo Femenino: “Revalidate the title and fight Libertadores”

Yanara Aedo commented in the preview of what will be the debut of Colo Colo Femenino, what she expects this year and what the Cacique has to do to maintain the performance she showed during 2022.

Yanara Aedo is one of the figures of Colo Colo Femenino, who will have the mission of revalidating the title achieved in 2022 after beating Universidad de Chile in the final held in Viña del Mar. In addition, the Cacique squad will also have international participation.

In conversation with Colo Colo TV, Aedo touched on different topics before the premiere of the Eternal Champions in the National Championship. Las Albas will play this Sunday against Cobresal and The 29-year-old footballer is already planning this new season with Popular.

Regarding what is to come, the World Cup player in France 2019 made it clear that the important thing is “play our game, trust what we have been working on, in what they tell us we have to do. Worrying what we play more than what the rival plays and play all the games in the same way and intensity”.

Asked about what they have added during these months of preseason, where they had the opportunity to play two friendlies against the Punta Arenas team and Alianza Lima, Aedo said that “I think the group. The girls who arrived add up a lot, they are good players, They are people who contribute a lot to the team.to the group. So what we have added is that, the group and getting to know each other with the people who have arrived.”

The player also showed her joy for the weeks that the team has been working. “We are happy with everything we have doneWe are one of the teams that started first, we have been here for almost two months, the truth is happy and eager to start the Championship quickly”he mentioned.

To the above, they asked him about the objectives that the squad has for this 2023 season, to which Yanara was clear saying that “obviously to defend the title, the first thing we have is the local Championship. So the first thing is to revalidate the title and then When we get the Copa Libertadores, obviously Colo Colo always wants to fight for it.”

He also took advantage of inviting the Colocolina fans for the match against Cobresal.”Let them come, this year is a nice year, there is a nice team, there are good players. So nothing to accompany us that we really try to do our best. We invite you to come and accompany us,” closed Aedo.

Let’s remember, that The duel against Las Mineras is scheduled for this Sunday, March 26, starting at 11 a.m. and the tickets can be purchased the same day at the Municipal Stadium of Puente Alto.

Yanara Aedo and the 2023 season of Colo Colo Femenino