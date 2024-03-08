Yolanda Ramos’ dart at Pablo Motos in El Hormiguero: Tell Sofa Vergara

The second week of March ended in El Hormiguero with the visit of the actress and comedian Yolanda Ramos. The interpreter stars in the fiction A New Dawnwhich will be released next Sunday on the Atresplayer platform and which tells the life of a well-known celebrity who has hit rock bottom due to his addictions.

Showing off his sense of humor, Ramos has talked about the content of the fiction and has delved into the moments in which one has to imitate how a person snorts cocaine. They give you some stripes that they told me were vitamin D. You have to repeat the intake several times and it is very unpleasant.confes la catalana

The character in question on which the fiction focuses is a female television worker, which gave rise to a debate about the union and the figure of the bastard. You should know that you have a bad side, he snapped at the presenter, who admitted that he had it completely. Everyone has an angel and a demon inside and you can bring out one or the other depending on what life pressures you or who is in front of you, added the communicator, who later clarified: I said it fine. If you touch my balls I’m going to get you. Is it better understood?

The actress went even further. I think you have a work addiction, but I don’t know you well. “Work every day and go to the gym… I think there’s something there that’s not working,” she joked before concluding the issue with a compliment: You are a bit more generous than a few years ago and a bit more than what you see on TV. Years have passed and we have gotten older.

The fears of Yolanda Ramos

Although she demonstrated the self-confidence that she has accustomed to everyone who knows her, Yolanda Ramos was not very sure about her visit to El Hormiguero. This morning, without going any further, I literally wanted to die. Because of the stress of coming, of fatigue, I will look fat. She thought about you and said: Sofa Vergara has goneand I wanted to die more.

The Colombian actress, who was the protagonist of a controversial interview at the beginning of January in which the two had previously agreed to take the conversation to a context of mutual hesitancy, reappeared at another point in the interview. Motos wanted to explain a concept of quantum physics to dismantle a hypothesis of the guest, but Ramos declined the idea. Well, he looks, no. Tell Sofa Vergarahumor for him.