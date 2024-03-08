The date of Antonio Tejado’s statement comes to light: March 15

A month ago one of the most media cases in our country came to light, that of Antonio Tejadowhich was arrested and charged for the alleged robbery in the house of his aunt, Mara del Montein August 2023. The investigators of the case pointed out that the former Big Brother and Survivors contestant was the intellectual author of the robbery.

That’s why I entered in provisional prison in the penitentiary center of Seville 1. There, despite being able to watch television and have the press at hand, he has decided to stay on the sidelines. He doesn’t want to see anything related to his case. However, request declare by peticin own.

A request that has been accepted, and that take Tejado to testify before the judge on March 15, where you will be asked questions about the defense after the witnesses have done so. His lawyer, Fernando Fernández Velo, has also assured that he will provide more evidence to prove that his client is innocent: We will do everything we have to do to prove that Antonio had no participation in the events that are being investigated..

They want parole

An information that they have confirmed from TardeAR, pointing out the collaborator Miguel ngel Nicols, who was waiting for the maid at his aunt’s home to testify: He was waiting for Damaris, the assistant at María del Monte’s home, to testify last Friday..

This request to testify comes as part of Tejado’s defense strategy, because in addition to presenting evidence that will exonerate him from the case and place him far from María del Monte’s home, the television station’s lawyer will ask for conditional release until his trial.

A case that began when Five hooded men entered the home of Mara del Monte and Inma Casal, even threatening them with death so that they would give them the keys to the safe. A gang with which her own nephew has been linked, who would have provided information such as his aunt’s schedules.