Cuban cinema is the special guest of the Cinelatino festival in Toulouse

TOULOUSE.- He cuban cinema be the guest of honor at the 36th edition of Cinelatino, one of the main Latin American film festivals in Europe held in Toulouse, France, with the aim of highlighting its diversity as a result of the exile of its creators.

Poetic and free works from the diaspora and creations that suffered from the blockade applied by the United States against the Caribbean country for decades will be celebrated, indicated Eva Morsch Kihn, coordinator of the program’s programming. festival.

This festival is celebrated from March 15 to 24 in Toulouse, in the south of France.

In addition to the Cuban films selected to compete in the different categories, a documentary will be screened Landrian, a portrait of the Cuban director Nicols Guillén Landrin, produced by Ernesto Daranas Serrano.

“Short films and some films from the island will also be presented,” said Morsch Kihn.

Cuban cinema proposals

The French public will be able to discover the Cuban documentary for the first time Calls from Moscowby director Luis Alejandro Yero, which tells the daily life of the diaspora in exile in Moscow since the start of the war in Ukraine.

In total, nearly 150 films will be screened in Toulouse and the surrounding area, including 12 works of fiction, seven documentaries and 16 short films that will compete in the different categories.

The festival will pay tribute to the Mexican artist Teresa Sánchez, described as an extraordinary talent, and five of the 20 films in which she participated as an actress will be screened.

In addition, this festival will offer an overview of Mexican fantasy cinema, which dates back to 1957 with The Vampire of Fernando Mndez to 2022 with to Hue by Michelle Garza Cervera.

Cinelatino will bring together more than 40 Latin American guests this year, said Marion Gautreau, vice president of the association that organizes the event.

