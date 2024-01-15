An airport in the United States has witnessed a new family reunion between Cubans that will surely be remembered.

A video uploaded on TikTok by the Diannelis Pérez profile shows the reception that some children gave their father upon his arrival to the North American countrya beautiful and emotional moment that was recorded by one of those present.

The young woman and the young man who accompanied her, with the American flag in their hands, once they saw the man, they ran towards him and, through tears, merged into a strong hug.

“You are already here with us”the girl can be heard saying while holding her father tightly.

Moments later, the newly arrived man goes to hug other family members who also witnessed the unforgettable reception.

“What a way to cry”, “God bless all Cubans”, “What joy, I am very happy about this exciting meeting” or “It is impossible not to shed a tear when seeing these reunions”, are some of the comments that shine in the publication.