"You have to be quite gullible": Why the pension is no longer secure

“You have to be quite gullible”: Why the pension is no longer secure

Leave a Comment / News / By / April 6, 2023

It is often the labor ministers of this republic who leave the greatest mark on people’s lives. Walter Riester’s name stands for a form of old-age provision that at least 16 million people have taken out. Andrea Nahles made sure that hundreds of thousands of people can say goodbye to their working lives at the age of 63 without any pension deductions. And Norbert Blüm was enough 37 years ago to go down in history: “Because one thing is certain: the pension.”

Keep reading along Daily mirror plus

Never were reliable information more important

Heavily reduced advertising
in the daily mirror app

Exclusive content for
Tagesspiegel Plus readers

Without risk:
Cancellable at any time

Already a digital subscriber? Login here

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *