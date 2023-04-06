GWM Presents 2022 Annual Report: R&D Investments CNY 12.18 billion, Up 34%

GWM

Baoding, China (ots/PRNewswire)

On March 30, GWM released its 2022 annual report. In 2022, GWM’s total operating income was CNY137.34 billion. Net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies was CNY8.27 billion, up 22.90% year-on-year.

In 2022, GWM was able to maintain a healthy and sustainable financial position by accelerating the pace of the energy transition towards intelligent and new energies, unleashing product potential and providing market impetus. The company has also made strides in new energy, intelligence, globalization and systems transformation.

Also in 2023, the company will rely on technological development as a foundation and use global development as a wing. According to the motto of its environmental protection initiative “Greener, Higher, Safer”, ecological awareness, environmental responsibility and transparency will characterize its business activities in the automotive industry. The core technology will be the essence of competition and the technology will realize equality for all people.

Against the background of the energy transition to intelligent and new energies in the automotive industry, GWM has further strengthened scientific and technological innovation. In 2022, the company invested CNY12.18 billion in R&D, up 34.34% year-on-year and accounting for 8.87% of the total operating income. The company has further intensified its research and development capabilities, strengthened its foundation with technological innovations and further improved its core competencies.

As the only automotive company in China and the only one of two companies in the world to have created a flat, networked and decentralized layout of the entire industrial chain in the two major fields of energy and intelligence, GWM has created the so-called forest ecosystem in which several species coexist interact and constantly evolve. This creates a complete industrial layout that allows independent control of core technologies and efficient collaboration of organizational systems.

In the field of new energy, GWM has established a parallel development strategy for hybrid, pure electric and hydrogen energy with multiple technological routes. It has built an industry-leading energy system of “photovoltaic + distributed energy storage + centralized energy storage” and completed the entire value chain of “solar energy – battery – hydrogen energy – vehicle propulsion”.

The recently released Hi4 new intelligent all-wheel drive hybrid technology has created a “new configuration” of three power sources with two-axle distribution, achieving a “new breakthrough” in iTVC intelligent torque vector control system and achieving a “new peak” in electromechanical clutch transmission systems. This technology will be debuted on the newly launched HAVAL New Energy model, and GWM’s full range of New Energy products will also be fully introduced on the 4WD models by 2024.

As the market becomes more competitive, GWM Forest Ecosystem will continue to show its strength in the future, making extensive use of intelligent new energies with new sequences, new channels, new models, new technologies and new products to continuously improve its product offering and the meet diverse consumer needs.

