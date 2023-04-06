Yvelines: a homoparental family targeted by homophobic insults and death threats

Yvelines: a homoparental family targeted by homophobic insults and death threats

Leave a Comment / News / By / April 6, 2023
Yvelines: a homoparental family targeted by homophobic insults and death threats

On the same subject

Yvelines: a homoparental family targeted by homophobic insults and death threats
read

Yvelines: a homoparental family targeted by homophobic insults and death threats

Seine-Saint-Denis: four police officers, suspected of theft, violence and possession of drugs, tried this Thursday
1:34

Seine-Saint-Denis: four police officers, suspected of theft, violence and possession of drugs, tried this Thursday

Gérald Darmanin invites LFI deputy Thomas Portes "to spend a day with the Brav-M"
0:50

Gérald Darmanin invites LFI deputy Thomas Portes “to spend a day with the Brav-M”

"The objective is to break the dynamics of local dealers": BFMTV followed the CRS 8, deployed in Marseille
3:30

“The objective is to break the dynamic of local dealers”: BFMTV followed the CRS 8, deployed in Marseille

Pensions: according to Gérald Darmanin, since March 16, 1851 arrests and 132 attacks on parliamentary offices identified
1:29

Pensions: according to Gérald Darmanin, since March 16, 1851 arrests and 132 attacks on parliamentary offices identified

"I don't agree with him": Gérald Darmanin reacts to Pap Ndiaye's remarks on police violence
3:32

“I don’t agree with him”: Gérald Darmanin reacts to Pap Ndiaye’s comments on police violence

Law enforcement: follow Gérald Darmanin's hearing live at the National Assembly
1:58:17

Law enforcement: follow Gérald Darmanin’s hearing live at the National Assembly

Gerald Darmanin: "Part of the far left is in a form of violence"
0:59

Gérald Darmanin: “Part of the far left is in a form of violence”

"There have been 41 foiled attacks since 2017", says Gérald Darmanin
0:43

“There have been 41 foiled attacks since 2017”, says Gérald Darmanin

Gérald Darmanin: "Working-class neighborhoods suffer from drug trafficking and consumers"
1:10

Gérald Darmanin: “Working-class neighborhoods suffer from drug trafficking and consumers”

Case of little Tony: a neighbor retried for "non-denunciation of ill-treatment of a minor" this Wednesday
1:34

Case of little Tony: a neighbor retried for “non-denunciation of ill-treatment of a minor” this Wednesday

In Marseille, a CRS 8 unit arrived to fight against drug trafficking and urban violence
1:59

In Marseille, a CRS 8 unit arrived to fight against drug trafficking and urban violence

Haut-Rhin: a 14-year-old teenager, suspected of preparing an attack, was arrested
1:08

Haut-Rhin: a 14-year-old teenager, suspected of preparing an attack, was arrested

Éric Dupond-Moretti wants to relaunch prison work
1:27

Éric Dupond-Moretti wants to relaunch prison work

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *