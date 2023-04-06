China deploys warships near Taiwan after Taiwanese president’s visit to US

This deployment is a response to the meeting between the speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, and the president of the island, Tsai Ing-wen.

The response was quick. China sent warships Thursday, April 6, to the waters around Taiwan, the Taiwan Defense said. This deployment comes after the arrival of an aircraft carrier and the promise of Beijing to provide a response “determined” at the meeting between the leader of the autonomous island and the speaker of the American House of Representatives in the United States.

Despite repeated threats from Beijing, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, from a party that traditionally campaigns for the island’s independence – an absolute red line for China – met on Wednesday near Los Angeles Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy. The Republican leader stressed that the relationship between Taipei and Washington is “stronger” that she never was “during (at) vie”. McCarthy also called for “continue arms sales to Taiwan”the “best way” to prevent a Chinese invasion of the island. “It’s a key lesson we learned from Ukraine that the idea of ​​simple sanctions in the future won’t stop anyone”he insisted to the press.

Three warships and an anti-submarine helicopter

Three additional warships were detected Thursday morning in the waters between mainland China and the Democratic Self-Governing Island. An anti-submarine helicopter also crossed Taiwan’s air defense zone, according to the ministry. And China has deployed coast guard vessels for exceptional patrols which Taipei has protested against.

The communist regime considers the island self-managed for more than 70 years as one of its provinces to take back, favoring a “peaceful reunification”, but without excluding the use of force. In the name of its principle of“One China”, no country is supposed to maintain official ties with Beijing and Taipei at the same time. In August, Beijing launched unprecedented military maneuvers around Taiwan when Democrat Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy’s roost predecessor, visited the island. At this stage, the response to the meeting with the American number three has nothing to compare with the summer of 2022.