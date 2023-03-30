The prosecutor is asking for life imprisonment

As for the 18-year-old, she should also be sentenced for murder, the prosecutor believes. However, he believes that the punishment can be between 18 years and life in prison. Adam Rullman says that there are no mitigating circumstances that could generate a lower sentence – on the contrary, aggravating.

Want milder or no punishment

The defense, for its part, believes that life imprisonment is too harsh a punishment as there was no intent to kill.

– My client should not be convicted of murder, says Clea Sangborn

– And if the court still chooses to convict her of murder, she should not be sentenced to more than 16 years in prison, not life, she says.

The 18-year-old’s defender, Mikael Svegfors, believes that his client should be acquitted completely,

– She was not there when Tove died, the evidence against her is vanishingly thin, he said during the closing argument.