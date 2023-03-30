“Milei is a threat to democracy,” Alberto warned from the US

“Totalitarians use democracy to gain power. You have to open people’s eyes and realize that, however discouraged they may be, these paths are definitely not healthy for the country or for a society,” said the president. in statements made this morning to radio Perfil.

Alberto is in the United States, where his peer Joe Biden met at the White House. In his exchange, he showed concern for the ultra-right leadership in the world.

Along these lines, the President compared the candidate with the genocidal dictator Adolf Hitler: “Hitler did not arrive in a coup, he arrived voted for by the Germans.”

Finally, he considered that societies “are polarized throughout the world” and this has left a dissatisfaction that translates into anger with politics.

“Everything that is shown to be anti-system accumulates, and all that polarizes. The paralysis has been taking years in Argentina, and it is not an Argentine phenomenon, it occurs throughout the world,” the president concluded.