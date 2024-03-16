A police officer in Coral Springs, a city in Broward County, has been hailed as a hero after rescue two people who fell with their car into a canal.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon in the area of ​​West Sample Road and Riverside Drive. The couple, a man and a woman, were trapped inside the vehicle which began to sink rapidly.

The agent Christopher Moss He was the first to respond to the incident.

“Upon arrival, I could hear two occupants inside the vehicle hitting the glass and screaming for help,” he told the media.

Moss acted quickly, took off his gear and jumped into the water.

“I swam to the vehicle, the doors were closed. I was able to break the front and rear windows on the driver’s side. I located two people inside the vehicle and at that time I was able to open the back door. One of the people knew how to swim, so was able to swim out,” he explained.

The other occupant of the car, in a panic, told him that he did not know how to swim. Meanwhile, the vehicle continued to submerge.

“The biggest concern was possibly that the individual did not know how to swim and could possibly drown. But at that moment, you have to make a decision, and I told him to trust me and that I would take him to a safe place,” he stressed.

He officer brought the two victims to shore. Meanwhile, other police officers arrived at the scene.one of whom threw an orange rope at them to pull them, but the three of them had practically reached the grass.

Hours later, images taken from the air showed that the car sank almost completely into the canal. Only the ceiling was visible.

This Friday, Coral Springs Police Chief Brad McKeone praised the bravery of Moss, who has been with the Department for eight years.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the actions of Officer Moss and the other officers on the scene and the fire department that was also there,” McKeone said.

“I want to thank everyone for their work. I want to thank Chris for his work in saving two lives. It really was one of our other values, which here is courage, but again, it was a team effort,” he added.

Regarding the cause of the incident, the Police revealed that the driver suffered a medical problem that led him to accelerate and that is why he fell into the canal.

The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.