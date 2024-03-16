El Chacal opens fire with new music: “Duro al bate”

El Chacal is making his debut with “Duro al bate”a topic that is a clear message for all those who wanted to defeat him.

The Demon of Fame is back in the big leagues of the urban genre and The video clip for the song was recorded during their last concert in Miami which was a complete success.

“For all those who wanted to knock me down but couldn’tthey threw themselves at me and fell, I am ‘Hard at bat’, in this new beginning,” the reggaeton player shared on his Instagram when announcing the premiere.

Along with a fragment of the video, El Chacal He thanked his audience for their support. and assured them that more music is on the way.

After his lawsuit against the company Estilus Entertainment, the singer declared himself an independent artist and has been releasing several songs, including the juntes. “It leaves” with Osmani García and “Más bella” with Zurdo MC and El Kamel, and his first solo regional Mexican song “If you let me”.