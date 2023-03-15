You may have used GPT-4 without knowing it

While OpenAI has just formalized its GPT-4 model, Bing indicates that it has been using this technology for weeks

Bing is therefore a way to take advantage of this more efficient AI than ChatGPT for free.

The announcement could boost the growth of Microsoft’s search engine

OpenAI has just formalized GPT-4, a new AI much more powerful than the old ChatGPT, and which accepts both texts and images as input. The company offers GPT-4 as an API for developers, as well as users of the paid ChatGPT Plus subscription. But in reality, if you’re using the chatbot built into the Bing search engine, you’ve already been using this new technology for weeks.

After the presentation of GPT-4, Yusuf Mehdi, director of consumer marketing at Microsoft, confirmed that Bing is already using a search-optimized version of GPT-4. GPT-4 had already been integrated into Bing for a while. “If you’ve used the new Bing Preview at any time in the last five weeks, you’ve already experienced an early version of this powerful model. As OpenAI updates GPT-4 and beyond, Bing benefits from these improvements”also indicated Mehdi.

We’re happy to confirm the new Bing is running on GPT-4, which we’ve customized for search. Try it out by joining the new Bing preview at https://t.co/tRrsjYDpfr. pic.twitter.com/zUCUbHa05U – Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) March 14, 2023

When Bing launched this preview of its version with integrated chatbot, it had mentioned an AI based on “a new next-generation OpenAI language model, more powerful than ChatGPT and customized specifically for search.” Now we know that Microsoft already had access to GPT-4.

How to use GPT-4 on Bing?

Since OpenAI restricts access to GPT-4 on its site to paid ChatGPT Plus subscribers, Bing therefore becomes a way to enjoy the new AI for free. To use the new Bing, featuring a GPT-4 powered chatbot, you must join a waiting list, accessible at bing.com/new.

It remains to be seen whether the announcement of GPT-4 will encourage more users to adopt Microsoft’s search engine. Although it still has a small market share, the integration of OpenAI technology has still allowed Bing to increase its number of users. Recently, the Redmond firm announced the crossing of the symbolic bar of 100 million daily users by Bing. A growth that is partly attributed to the new AI.

Otherwise, it is important to note that the partnership between OpenAI and Microsoft is not exclusive. Other organizations that use GPT-4 include Duolingo, Be My Eye (an accessibility service), Stripe, Morgan Stanley, and Khan Academy. And the Icelandic government is using this new artificial intelligence to preserve its language.