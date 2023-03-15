OFFER | Realme 9i with a friendly price on Mercado Livre

O Realme 9i it was announced in January 2022 for R$ 2,299, a high value for the device category. After a while of the official launch, this intermediary can now be purchased at a more affordable price. Among the highlights are an elegant design, decent cameras and long battery life. Below, we’ll show you the offer we found on Mercado Livre, in addition to all the device’s specifications.

Realme 9i with excellent price on Mercado Livre

In the Free Market, the Realme 9i 128 GB is being sold for R$ 1,199 on sight, representing a reduction of R$ 1,100 in relation to the original amount. If you prefer to pay in installments, you can divide it up to 12 installments of R$ 116.24. So if you’re looking for a new smartphone, this is the time!

Where is the offer?

👉 Buy Realme 9i for BRL 1,199 on Mercado Livre

Is it worth buying the Realme 9i?

O Realme 9i is a mid-range aimed at consumers looking for a smartphone with an elegant design, decent cameras and long battery life.

The IPS LCD screen measures 6.6 inches with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. The embedded processor is the Snapdragon 680, combined with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.

There are three cameras at the rear: the main 50-megapixel, the secondary 2-megapixel macro and the tertiary 2-megapixel deep depth camera. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, delivers 16 megapixels.

The 5,000mAh battery supports 33W fast charging. Other features of the device include: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB-C port, stereo speakers, 3.5 mm headphone jack and fingerprint reader on the side.

Realme 9i technical sheet

Operational system: realme UI 2.0 by Android 11

realme UI 2.0 by Android 11 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) SM6225

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) SM6225 RAM memory: 4 GB and 6 GB

4 GB and 6 GB Internal Storage: 64 GB, 128 GB e UFS 2.2

64 GB, 128 GB e UFS 2.2 Fabric – Type: IPS LCD

IPS LCD Screen – Size: 6.6

6.6 Screen – Resolution: 1080 x 2412 pixels

1080 x 2412 pixels main camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76 e PDAF

50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76 e PDAF Frontal camera: 16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.0

16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.0 Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Charger: 33W

Realme 9i – See the full technical sheet here