Bugs, faulty camera, "cheating" ... the Galaxy S23 has a series of setbacks

The top of the range from Samsung, supposed to compete with the iPhone 14 Pro, shows some shortcomings, especially with the camera. Samsung is even accused of lying about its performance.

Samsung would do well without this bad publicity. For several days, many users of the S23 range, the brand’s high-end smartphone, reunite on Reddit to rail on the setbacks of the competitor of the iPhone 14 Pro.

Main problem, the camera of the S23 and S23+ which displays a kind of blurry halo in the shape of a banana. Presented as one of the strengths of the smartphone, the camera could thus have a hardware anomaly, relay certain specialized sites.

Other users haven’t noticed any issues, which raises concerns that it’s a vendor or manufacturing plant issue. Some smartphones come from South Korea, others from Vietnam and it seems to be the second category that is affected.

Lie or cheat?

Still on the camera, Samsung is also accused of lying about the performance of the S23 Ultra, the most powerful in the range. The brand thus sells the “Space Zoom” to take impressive photos of the Moon. A user thus tampered with a false image of our satellite to realize that the camera was giving him a totally artificial image.

In fact, Samsung is using artificial intelligence to compensate for the camera’s lack of ultra-long distance performance. Not really a lie, but a little cheat used by brands.

Still, S23 obviously has other problems as some users on Reddit remind us.

“So we have a phone that disconnects from Wi-Fi all the time, can’t stay connected to its stylus, and can’t take proper photos with a supposedly amazing lens. The longer I have my S23 Ultra the more I start to feel that Samsung has made a really terrible phone” criticizes one of them.

A disappointment especially since the Samsung S23 Ultra had been judged by Tech & Co as a “remarkable device in all respects”.