Copilot, the new Microsoft Edge tool that allows you to directly use ChatGPT in the browser

Copilot, the new Microsoft Edge tool that allows you to directly use ChatGPT in the browser

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 15, 2023

Microsoft gave your Edge browser a new tool today called Copilotan artificial intelligence (AI) assistant on the right sidebar of the program that works with Bing Chata feature that the company has yet to fully make available, powered by the ChatGPT model.

As a report published on the website of Tech Spot, to open the Copilot sidebar, you must click on the Bing Chat logo in the upper right corner of Edge. Before you begin, you need to set the bot to one of three options: “accurate”, “creative”, or “balanced”. The settings are self-explanatory and will affect Bing’s responses to your queries accordingly.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *