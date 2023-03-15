Copilot, the new Microsoft Edge tool that allows you to directly use ChatGPT in the browser

Microsoft gave your Edge browser a new tool today called Copilotan artificial intelligence (AI) assistant on the right sidebar of the program that works with Bing Chata feature that the company has yet to fully make available, powered by the ChatGPT model.

As a report published on the website of Tech Spot, to open the Copilot sidebar, you must click on the Bing Chat logo in the upper right corner of Edge. Before you begin, you need to set the bot to one of three options: “accurate”, “creative”, or “balanced”. The settings are self-explanatory and will affect Bing’s responses to your queries accordingly.

You must also allow Bing to read the page you are visiting. Allowing this is optional, but denying permission will lose some of the benefits of Copilot. For example, allowing Bing to analyze the page allows it to summarize its content.

With the setup complete, you can start using Copilot. The Chat tab works as you’d expect: ask a question and get an answer in plain language. It’s like having Bing Chat at your fingertips instead of navigating to your website.

More about Copilot and Bing Chat

For its part, the Insights tab is like a shortcut for asking Bing to summarize a web page. It takes various keywords from the content and provides links and related information.

Its usefulness depends on whether you’re looking for an actual summary of the page’s content or whether you want it to take you to external sites that talk more about it, but if you want a brief overview, you’re better off asking for it in the Chat tab.

BrenTech offers more details on YouTube.

There is also a setting to adjust whether the material is meant to be an email, a blog post, a paragraph, or just a list of ideas. Copilot could also produce workable cover letters and other correspondence that may be easy to edit but difficult to write.