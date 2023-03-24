YOU: Netflix formalizes season 5, the end promises to be “twisted”

YOU will be back for a season 5. A season after which Joe Goldberg will definitely bow out. But how?

Joe Goldberg has just made his return in part 2 of season 4 of YOU. After 5 thrilling first episodes aired in early February, fans were eagerly waiting to see how Joe’s adventures in England would end. Everyone will be free to judge the conclusion of this season 4, which introduced a host of new characters. Anyway, the public was united on social networks for Netflix to communicate on season 5 of YOU.

YOU back for a season 5 before bowing out

In various interviews, Penn Badgley, the interpreter of Joe Goldberg, hinted that a season 5 of YOU would probably see the light of day. He even went on to say that the end of the series produced by Netflix should be memorable. Yes, but here it is, the American SVOD platform had still not formalized the return of YOU for a fifth season. It is now done. Supporting video, Netflix has just announced that YOU would come back for a final season. Yes, you read that right, the adventures of Joe Goldberg (and the misadventures he brings to others) will end very soon. In 2024, without further details on the release period.

A “delightfully twisted” end for Joe Goldberg?

For this season 5, the series will undergo a small change behind the scenes. Showrunner Sera Gamble, who has led the show since its inception, will be replaced by Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo. The two men were already executive producers of the series YOU. Sera Gamble announced the news in a statement.

I am proud of what we have all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m thrilled to watch and support Team YOU as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its deliciously twisted conclusion.

The mention of a delightfully twisted ending for YOU enough to intrigue. Will the series end well for Joe Goldberg? Where will he manage to get away with it again after his many crimes? Response in 2024, hoping that a timeline will be communicated soon by Netflix.