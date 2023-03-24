This mini stamp per sticker is viral on TikToK, and is beautiful and uncontacted! | Tom’s Hardware

Non è più un misterio: TikTok è diventata una delle principali piattaforma traverso cui scoprire non solo nuovi talenti, ma anche e soprattutto so many products of trendsespecially rintracciabili sotto l’hashtag Amazon Finds, and for the più contraddistinti da alcune caratteristiche pregevoli: sono prodotti sfiziosi, sono utili, sono spesso venduti a prezzi contenuti, o comunque non proibitivi.

Ed è su questa scia che oggi, como da titolo, vi presentiamo esta offerta relative a uno dei gadget tecnologici più aquistati della piattaforma, ovvero the piccola and sfiziosa thermal stamping YuLinca B21a product with a stamp directly from the smartphone, and which is sold at a price of €85.99, Some discounts at €74.99!

Un piccolo sconto, ma di cui vale approfittare, anche perché possibile grazie alla presenza, direttamente sulla pagina prodotto, di a hand-activated coupon (Lo troverete poco al di sotto del prezzo) che potrebbe esaurirsi prima del tempo, vista soprattutto la richiesta derivante, come detto, dalla popolarità di this stampante su TikTok.

For how much I know about the product, we are talking about a very suitable item, or about a thermal stamper, without ink or tonerand dimensions extremely compact, thought for cGet there directly with your smartphone or tabletcosì che possiate stampare also in mobilità, qualora vi occorra.

Process an app, download it for free, potrete inoltre creare immagini, loghi, codici a barre e but QR code, I will not tell you the words and the words of the models with which I will personalize your sticker. Perché sì, the piccola YuLinca B21, qualora non fosse chiaro, directly stamp your adhesive letterrendendo quindi le stampe attaccabili ovunque!

Very easy to use, this miniature stamping of the beautiful and elegant “vintage” design guarantees fine to 230 etichette stampate with a single rotolowith stickers that were measured 50x30mm, and a maximum of 22 characters had a maximum of 6 lines.

Deprived of batteries, it can be ripped via USB cable, and guaranteed fine to 4 ore di stampe ininterrotte with a single face!

Insomma, parliamo di un prodotto davvero ben fatto, dal design sfizioso e ricercatissimo sui social, reason why I was invited to acquire it suddenly, consulting the Amazon page dedicated to all’offerta prima che vada esaurito, or che l’offerta termini del tutto.

Inoltre, first of all I will complete your purchase, I warmly suggest that you write to us here too.

NB Select the box relative to the discount coupon to insert the product in the carrello.

