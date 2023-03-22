Young Brazilian woman died after being shot in a Misiones Police operation | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Wednesday March 22, 2023 | 6:00 a.m.

A 19-year-old Brazilian girl died yesterday in the middle of a police operation that took place during the morning in the town of Bernardo de Irigoyen. Due to the same act, another man was injured with rubber bullets and was detained last night, while a third person involved is a fugitive.

On the other hand, the authorities of the First Investigating Court, with jurisdiction in the area, ordered that in the first instance three uniformed officers who participated in the procedure be delayed until the sequence of events is clarified.

These are three officers, one from the local Radio Command and the other two from the ranks of the local police station, who according to sources from the force were released last night after declaring before Judge Ariel Belda Palomar, who is investigating the fact as a doubtful death.

In this sense, the weapon was seized from each one pending the requested expertise, which will be in charge of the National Gendarmerie, a force that was left in charge of the investigation to provide transparency and avoid all kinds of speculation. Among the weapons there is a rubber slug shotgun.

The case has a detainee, who was injured with rubber bullets.

The fatality was identified as 19-year-old Vanessa de Olivera Da Silva. She had an electronic anklet for a case of theft ordered by the Brazilian Justice, according to detailed media from the neighboring country. She “she was accused of theft, she fled to Argentina and later came and introduced herself. She then came out with an electronic anklet, ”they said from the other side of the border.

The fact was announced at mid-morning through shocking images of the operation taken by the residents of the place. There are two videos in which the young woman is seen staggering bloody as she leaves a humble wooden house at the end of a dirt track.

The victim, with very blonde hair, was wearing a blue T-shirt with red spots on her chest, mouth, and temple. In the place you can see the police commission and bullfights. At a certain moment, a policewoman supports her and supports her on the ground. One of the videos has no sound, but you can see how the wound, with a very small build, screams in pain or asking for help.

Other material quickly transcended, this time with sound. The young woman, who at first was thought to be a minor, is still on the ground without assistance and those present shout “the Argentine Police, look what they did, they ran over here.” In the background, more screams are heard that apparently come from inside the house and police officers can be seen moving away from the house and others near the door.

It was reconstructed that everything happened on the border line, near the Pepirí Guazú stream, an area of ​​squares near Tránsito Pesado avenue. The house where the events occurred is near the field of Chany Fernández Da Rosa, who was assassinated in September of last year at the hands of a hit man who was riding a large-capacity motorcycle.

“It is in the heavy traffic curve, next to the Chany field. Down there where all the falopas and jets are,” said a member of a federal force that did not intervene in the case but knows the area yesterday.

The version of the Misiones Police indicates that it all started with a persecution. “The joint investigation between the police of Misiones and Brazil detected that those involved in multiple cross-border crimes were using a house located in a rural border area of ​​Bernardo de Irigoyen as a hideout and point of sale for drugs,” it was pointed out.

In this context, they identified one of the criminals, whom they followed and responded to the shots. The bullfights then took them to the aforementioned house, where his accomplice was, who attacked the troops, causing a confrontation there.

This person was identified as Alejandro Damián R. (33), known as Dente, according to the report of the provincial force. “Already at the scene, a struggle would have started between the agents and the resident, trying to get the regulation weapon from one of the uniformed officers, causing it to accidentally percussion.”

That shot would have impacted the young woman, whose presence had apparently not been detected until then by the uniformed officers. It was said that the Brazilian was hidden under the wooden floor, a typical feature of these houses due to possible flooding, because they are built on unstable ground or to keep animals away.

The young woman ended up with a shot to the cheekbone while the aforementioned Dente who confronted the uniformed men ended up with injuries to one of his legs. When the ambulances arrived, the foreigner was without vital signs.

The young woman was identified by her electronic anklet. Regarding her background, in the first instance it was said that she had a heavy record, although this was not officially confirmed.

The version at the border, also slipped by authorities, is that the young woman was an addict who went to the place to buy drugs or was “ranching” there and was involved in the confrontation.

“The mine is a fissure, which does not know where it was standing. bad fissure I was always going around Heavy Traffic repassed, “they said.

This description does not seem to correspond to the scourge of crimes for hire, which in the area have totaled four in the last two years, none with significant progress.

Regarding the other two involved, meanwhile, it was said that “they spread fear with attacks and threats to the neighbors, they were being investigated for crimes in both countries, in addition this bundle would be involved in intimidating merchants for payments for protection and armed attacks to locals, as well as drug sales and motorcycle robberies, using the dry border to prevent their apprehensions.

Beyond this, Judge Ariel Belda Palomar, head of the Investigating Court One of San Pedro, ordered that the Police be separated from the investigation. The place was guarded by local members of the National Gendarmerie until Posadas Criminalistics professionals arrived to carry out the aforementioned rigorous tests.

The judge was at the scene and led a search in which items used for the investigation were seized. It was also arranged that the body of the young woman be transferred to Posadas so that the Forensic Medical Corps can carry out the corresponding autopsy, whose preliminary results could be in today’s session.

Likewise, the detainee was transferred with custody to the local hospital, while the three officers were delayed for a few hours to preserve the progress of the investigation, although after the paraffin practice they were released. In parallel, from the Misiones Police Headquarters “legal personnel from the institution’s Legal Affairs Department, as well as members of the interdisciplinary cabinet, were made available to the uniformed officers and their families,” they said.

Yesterday the social networks of the town in which bloody events were repeated in recent times were divided to celebrate or question the police actions. A mobilization in favor of the police was even being organized.