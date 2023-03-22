Pourmokhtari (L): “We are not on track to reach the climate goals”

The IPCC’s latest report is described as a final warning bell from the climate scientists. Emissions must be reduced immediately by 43 percent by 2030. Instead, emissions are increasing even if the rate of increase has slowed somewhat, one of the few glimmers of light according to the IPCC.

Bolund: “Increasing the gaps”

The biggest criticism concerns how slowly decision-makers act, states SVT’s climate correspondent in an analysis. MP spokesperson Per Bolund agrees. On Wednesday morning, he met Climate and Environment Minister Pourmokhtari for a debate in Morgonstudion.

– What is required now is action, that the government actually listens to the research. This government is doing the opposite of what the IPCC says point by point. You increase emissions when you should reduce them, you don’t use the solutions available today but wait for new technologies, says Bolund.

– You increase the gaps, tensions and poverty in society when you should be helping people to be part of the transition, he continues.

Net zero emissions in 2040

Sweden’s climate and environment minister thinks there is too much talk about how to adjust the goals when, according to her, there should be more talk about how the goals that have been set are to be reached. Among other things, she points to the need for more electricity to help emission-heavy sectors adjust.

The UN points to the need for net zero emissions by 2040, the government’s target is 2045. The target for 2030 has the finance minister Elisabeth Svantesson (M) established that it will be difficult to reach.

– What needs to happen is that we make emission reductions, not where the targets are, says Pourmokhtari.