Youtube lets Trump in again

“I’M BACK!”, Trump writes on Facebook in the post where he also shares a video from when he was elected president in 2016.

More than two years ago – after the storming of the Capitol in Washington DC – Trump was banned from several social media. Even Trump’s 2.6 million followers on YouTube were blocked from commenting on old video posts.

In connection with the now 76-year-old Trump – who is running for president for the Republicans again – being stopped by YouTube, the platform added that he would be allowed to return when “the risk of violence has decreased”.

“As of today, Donald Trump’s channel is no longer subject to restrictions and new content can be downloaded,” YouTube announced in a statement on Friday.

“We have carefully evaluated the risk of actual violence, and balanced it against opportunities for voters to hear as much from important national candidates before an election,” the video service adds.

In January this year, Trump was allowed back onto Facebook and Instagram.

Twitter also suspended Donald Trump shortly after the attack on the Capitol building. His account was reactivated last November.