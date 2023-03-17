YouTube returned account to Donald Trump

O YouTube announced this Friday, the 17th, that the channel of former US President Donald Trump is no longer suspended.

“As of today, Donald J. Trump’s channel is no longer restricted and can upload new content”can be read in a post shared on YouTube’s Twitter page. “We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence while balancing the likelihood that voters would have equal access to national candidates before an election”.

Recall that Trump was suspended from YouTube (and other social media) in January 2021 after the invasion of the US Capitol.

At the time, the then US president was considered to have helped inciting supporters to stop Joe Biden’s certification as the new US president, with digital platforms deciding to suspend Trump as a preventive measure.

2/ This channel will continue to be subject to our policies, just like any other channel on YouTube. — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) March 17, 2023

Also Read: USA. TikTok increasingly popular with adults and approaches Netflix