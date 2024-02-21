Youtuber is sentenced to prison for attacking her children

SALT LAKE CITY.- Ruby Franke, one youtuber y madre of six children from Utah who gave parenting advice to millions of people through a social media channel. YouTube, She tearfully apologized to her children for physically and emotionally abusing them before a judge issued the sentence that could leave her years and even decades behind bars.

The defendant told Judge John J. Walton that she would not advocate for a shorter sentence before standing to thank local police officers, doctors and social workers for being the angels who saved her children from her at one point. in which he says he was under the influence of his partner, Jodi Hildebrandt.

A mental health counselor from Utah, who had been hired to work with Franke’s youngest son but began doing business with her, also received four consecutive prison sentences Tuesday of between one and 15 years.

Franke and Hildebrandt will only serve up to 30 years in prison because of a Utah law that limits the length of consecutive sentences. The Utah Board of Acquittals and Paroles will consider their behavior while incarcerated and determine how much of that time they will spend in prison.

Declaration of the youtuber

“Never stop crying for hurting their tender souls,” Franke told his children, who were not present at the sentencing hearing. “My willingness to sacrifice everything for you was masterfully manipulated into something very ugly. I took from you everything that was soft, safe and good.”

Franke, 42, and Hildebrandt, 54, had pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse for trying to convince Franke’s two youngest children that they were evil, possessed and needed to be punished to repent. The women were arrested at Hildebrandt’s home in the southern Utah town of Ivins last August after Franke’s 12-year-old son escaped through a window and asked a neighbor to call the police. , according to a call to the 911 emergency number, published by the St. George Police Department.

The boy was underweight, covered in wounds, and had duct tape around his ankles and wrists. He told investigators that Hildebrandt had tied ropes to his limbs and used cayenne pepper and honey on his wounds, according to a search warrant.

State’s Attorney Eric Clarke described the environment in which Franke and Hildebrandt had kept the children as an environment similar to a Holocaust concentration camp.

Facing justice

While Franke has shown remorse and has cooperated with lawyers, Clarke said, Hildebrandt has not and continues to blame the children. Hildebrandt’s attorney, Douglas Terry, said his client is not the remorseless woman she has been portrayed as and accepts responsibility for her actions.

In a brief statement Tuesday in court, Hildebrandt did not apologize, but said: “I sincerely love these children. I wish for them to heal physically and emotionally.” He reminded the judge that he accepted his plea deal instead of going to trial because he didn’t want the children to have to relive their trauma by testifying.

The mental health counselor pleaded guilty in December to four of her six counts of aggravated child abuse, and two counts were dismissed as part of her plea deal. Franke also pleaded guilty to four of her six charges and not guilty to two.

Franke and her husband, Kevin Franke, started the channel 8 Passengers on YouTube in 2015 and amassed a large following while documenting their experiences raising six children. Some time later, Franke began working with Hildebrandt’s consulting company, ConneXions Classroom, offering parenting seminars, launched another YouTube channel, and posted content to her shared Instagram account, Moms of Truth.

Aggression against their children

Franke admitted in her plea agreement to kicking her son while she was wearing boots, holding the boy’s head under water and blocking his mouth and nose with her hands. She and Hildebrandt said they also forced him to do physical labor in the summer heat without providing him with much food or water, which caused dehydration and blistering sunburn. The boy was told that everything they were doing to him was an act of love, according to the plea agreements.

Hildebrandt also admitted to coercing Franke’s youngest daughter, who was 9 years old at the time, to jump onto a cactus several times and run barefoot on dirt paths until her feet blistered. The boy and girl were taken to the hospital after the arrests and taken into state custody along with two of her siblings.

Before her arrest in 2023, Ruby Franke was already a divisive figure in the world of parenting videos. The Frankes were criticized online for certain parenting decisions, including banning her eldest son from her room for seven months after she played a prank on her younger brother. In other videos, Ruby Franke talked about refusing to take her daughter’s lunch to kindergarten after she forgot it at home and threatening to cut off the head of one of her daughters’ stuffed animals to punish her for cutting things around the house.

The YouTube channel 8 Passengers has been canceled and Kevin Franke filed for divorce.

Both Franke and Hildebrandt have 30 days to appeal their sentences.

FUENTE: AP