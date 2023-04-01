At the end of 2022, there were approximately 98.6 million people in Mexico with internet access.

Following the line of his most recent content, Yulay now decided to “give away” 100,000 pesos to his team of editors, which were intended to be spent in just five hours.

On the social media scene, there are many content creators who, over time, have managed to earn the sympathy and trust of Internet users, thereby generating an important link through the screens of YouTube, Instagram , TikTok or any other platform.

Previously, from many trenches, emphasis has been placed on the importance of social networks today and, above all, content creators (also called influencers), who have positioned themselves as an essential part of the strategies of brands that seek, yes or yes, to reach a new consumer niche.

Under this broad context, Mexico is one of the countries where the culture of the content creator is growing exponentially. On the one hand, it was recently announced that, at the end of 2022, there was approximately 98.6 million people in Mexico with an internet connection. In addition, it is estimated that, by 2026, around 118.2 million Mexicans will have access to the network.

In this scenario, according to information from DataReportal, Some 94 million people in Mexico make use of the various social media platformsthat is, social networks.

Having said the above, it is time to talk about what Influencity makes known, a platform that indicates that, in our country, there are already more than 440,000 content creators, where personalities such as Luisito Comunica, El Escorpión Dorado, Juanpa Zurita, among others, They have been setting the standard and opening the way for future generations of creators.

Yulay editors receive a “prize” of 100,000 pesos and spend it that way

Given the rise of digital platforms, one of the most requested careers is that of video editor, which, in Mexico, receives an average monthly salary of 15,000 pesos, according to what is detailed by the job search platform, Glassdoor.

Now, returning to the subject of content creators, one of the most popular in recent years is undoubtedly Yulay, who for a few months has earned various headlines in the media thanks to her content.

Thus, following the same line with which he has gained the acceptance of several Internet users, Yulay himself decided to “incentivize” his team of editors with a “prize” of 100,000 pesos, which, according to what can be see in the videos, they had the slogan of wearing out in just five hours.

We live in an era in which content creators have become not only an element of entertainment, but also a very interesting job alternative for young people of the new generations.

In fact, a study reveals that, In Mexico, more than 50 percent of Mexican millennials and centennials want to be content creators and live solely from the income they generate on social networks..

From this perspective, it is clear that the future belongs to social networks and the different digital platforms that are about to be exploited in various industries.

