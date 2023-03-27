Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: here’s when the gameplay will be revealed

In just under two months, players will finally be able to get their hands on The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. A title particularly awaited throughout the world, but which remains to this day very enigmatic. Despite a few trailers, Nintendo has not yet revealed any new information about the story or confirmed the new gameplay features. As expected, the promotional machine gets underway with a presentation dedicated to the game.

A presentation for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

A presentation of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has been announced. Nintendo is meeting fans this Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. French time for a showcase with Eiji Aonuma, the producer of the series. This will undoubtedly be an opportunity to take stock of the new gameplay features and to present the changes made for this long-awaited 10-minute sequel. For the time being, Big N has contented itself with showing a few excerpts without putting them into context. That didn’t stop players from hunting for clues. We know, for example, that Link will be able to stop objects in their tracks by stopping time, then rewind them to hit an enemy, for example.

The producer had also teased that in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom« lThe imagination and freedom of players will be enriched by new gameplay that will bring changes to the game world. We will no doubt be fixed very soon on what he meant. Be careful, however, this will be a brief presentation in its own right and not a Nintendo Direct. Beyond showing new images of the game, the Nintendo Switch OLED collector Zelda BOTW 2 could also be announced on this occasion. For the record, the console had leaked a few months ago. The publisher could also open pre-orders in stride. Based on the prices of the latest limited editions, it should be marketed around €359.99 in France.

(Article in progress)