10 games that are taking a long time to come out

Like other industries that stir public sentiment, the gaming industry is fueled by hype. Year in, year out, and various titles have gamers feeling excited, anxious and excited to see what the future will bring. However, if there is a good side to the excitement, we also know that the bad side of the hype is having to wait, often, a long period for the long-awaited release of several titles.

Titles announced long before the date they will hit the market, postponed games, games that need a long time to reach the ideal level. There are many reasons why players have to wait longer than they would like to check out their games. Today, we prepared a list of 10 games that are taking too long to come out.

Skull and Bones

With several postponements and a very troubled development, Skull and Bones is a game that has already seemed to be close to cancellation more than once, however Ubisoft guarantees that the title will still reach the market. As an action-adventure game, Skull and Bones will put players at the controls of their own ships as they must undertake a journey across the Indian Ocean.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, voted the best game of 2017, was one of the biggest hits in Nintendo’s entire history, and the company has a huge list of weight titles. Even being pointed out by many as one of the best, if not the best game in history, Breath of the Wild will get a sequel.

Fortunately, after six years of release, players will finally be able to check out the continuation of the title, with Tears of the Kingdom arriving in mid-2023.









Silent Hill 2 Remake

Being a title that made history in the PlayStation 2 era, being one of the greats of Sony’s console, Silent Hill 2 will return with a remake to terrify fans again. With the current power of technology, Konami will try to re-deliver the setting that sent chills through audiences, while the remake should repeat the success of the original title.

To the disappointment of fans, the game still does not have an official release date, but it is possible that the title will arrive later this year.













Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

EA is intent on reviving Dragon Age after Inquisition was a divisive title that failed to garner the same acclaim as previous games in the franchise. With recent leaks resulting in debates about the game, even criticism, the fact is that many fans are excited for the new release of the famous RPG franchise.













Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is almost here, but players have been waiting almost forever. After the first title, released in 2011, having won many fans, the sequel went through several problems and many postponements, including leaving the scene altogether. When everyone already thought the game had been cancelled, Dead Island 2 came back, reworked, to finally win a real release date. The wait is finally coming to an end!













Already officially confirmed by Bethesda, The Elder Scrolls VI will arrive to continue the famous epic fantasy RPG franchise. With the latest release being Skyrim, players have been waiting for over 10 years for a new installment in the saga. While the hype is already very high, the truth is that for now TES VI still seems a long way off for gamers.













Beyond Good & Evil 2

Developed by Ubisoft, Beyond Good & Evil 2 is a game that has already been considered canceled by many players, however the company still claims that the title is still in development. Completely gone for a long time, the sci-fi adventure still excites players who dream of the day when the game makes its triumphant return.













The Wolf Among Us 2

Telltale Games closed the parties and seemed to say goodbye to its fans, however it returned to the delight of those who enjoy its somewhat unique proposal. Now, fans are waiting for the sequel to one of the company's greatest hits: The Wolf Among Us 2. Announced in 2017, the title almost met its end in 2018 when Telltale declared bankruptcy, but the company's return has kept it alive.













Mass Effect 4

After the failure of Mass Effect: Andromeda, the franchise will be able to return to the path of consecration and acclaim with Mass Effect 4, a title that promises to directly continue the events seen in the original trilogy that was extremely successful as one of the greatest sagas in the RPG genre.

While players wait anxiously to find out if Commander Shepard will somehow return, the truth is that launch is still a long way off.













pragmatic

Being a big bet by Capcom, Pragmata seems to have everything to be a great game. So far, the title has managed to attract the attention of several players, and promises to deliver a deep narrative with an excellent setting. However, quite gone recently after being postponed, the game is still further away than the public would like.












