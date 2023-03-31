10 Incredible Wrestlemania Moments That Wowed Fans

The WWE has created quite an experience when it comes to wrestling and that is, fans have given incredible nights of Wrestlemaniathe most important event in the company.

Son 39 editions the Wrestlemania and there are countless wrestlers who have passed through the “showcase of the immortals” and there are millions who dream of one day appearing in a cartoon of this event.

And it is that, WWE has been very successful in making this event the most prestigious in all of professional wrestling.regardless of companies, countries and more.

John Cena at Wrestlemania press conference – Photo: Getty Images

So how is this an annual event and they’re kind of like the Oscars or the Grammys, all the wrestlers are looking to steal the show at Wrestlemania and some make it, without being in the main event.

At Sopitas.com we took on the task of seeing most Wrestlemania to find the greatest moments in history and recapitulate them for all our sopilectores.

Escenario de Wrestlemania – Foto: Getty Images

The OMG moments! that have occurred at Wrestlemania

Hulk Hogan achieves the impossible at Wrestlemania III

Andre the Giant was just that, a giant who came to wrestling to be an attraction without equal. He faced Hulk Hogan in the third edition of the “showcase of the immortals”.

Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant at Wrestlemania – Photo: Getty Images

The immovable object against the superhuman force, that description of the WWE narrator was immortalized forever, but If something was tattooed in the memory of the fans, it was the powerslam that the Hulkster gave Andre.

Hulk Hogan lifted Andre off the ground and threw him on his back on the canvas, something that seemed impossible due to the size of the giant, but the Hulkster did it and after that movement, he applied his famous ‘Leg Drop’ key to defeat him.

Edge and Jeff Hardy with the most impressive spear

Wrestlemania X-7 is for many the best event of its kind in all of historythere were many fights that left everyone amazed, but one in particular remains in the hearts of all fans.

That TLC II (tables, tables and ladders) between the Hardyz, the Dudleys and Edge & Christian. These teams put the tag team division on the mapbecause they got the fans to pay attention to them -more than in other rivalries- for the spectacularity of their fights.

Edge & Christian were winners, but something that people will remember for a lifetime is the spear that Edge applied to Jeff Hardy several meters high… simply spectacular, but also quite risky.

Jeff Hardy returns the dose to Edge years later at Wrestlemania

They were no longer teams, now Jeff Hardy and Edge fought alone. Both entered the Money in the Bank match at Wrestlemania 23. As expected, there were pending accounts between them.

By the way, Matt Hardy was also in the fight and for a moment he joined Jeff to put Edge down on a ladder between the fans’ wall and the ring’s foul. Jeff placed a ladder in the ring, climbed on it and launched himself directly at the Canadian. and both were destroyed.

Mike Foley achieves his Wrestlemania moment

He had been in wrestling for a long time, he won the WWE championship, he was one of the most loved by all the fans and He had even left a highlight in Hell in a Cell with the Undertaker -very painful for him-.

But, in Mike Foley’s career, something was missing and it was his Wrestlemania moment, which he achieved in the 22nd edition. He faced Edge in a street fight and although he lost, he left a moment worthy of how extreme Foley was..

Mike Foley, the extreme legend of WWE – Photo: Getty Images

Both already bloodied, they sought to end the process of the fight. Foley sprayed a table located below the ring with a flammable liquid, but Lita (Edge’s companion) he thrashed him and it was she who set the table on fire.

Edge took advantage of the blow to Foley to recover and apply a spear that sent the two out of the ring and directly to break the table on fire. After that, the Canadian only pinned Foley for the win.

Brock Lesnar almost killed himself at Wrestlemania

Before he was the Beast, he was ‘the next big thing’ in WWE wrestling. He won the Royal Rumble months ago to be able to challenge Kurt Angle for the maximum WWE championship.

Brock Lesnar vs Kurt Angle en Wrestlemania X9 – Foto: Getty Images

The faces were seen at Wrestlemania X9 and it was the main event. A fight is little, because he had everything, including drama, which It came when Brock tried to apply a front flip, which went wrong and fell with his head directly on the canvas.

With all the pain and even a concussion, Lesnar managed to finish the fight, beat Kurt Angle, be the new WWE champion and steal the show at that Wrestlemania.

Randy Orton y el super RKO en un super Wrestlemania

After a long rivalry between Randy Orton and Seth Rollins with the group called ‘The Authority’ involved, They closed their differences at Wrestlemania 31.

Randy Orton took the victory after applying an RKO (his signature move) to Seth Rollins in the air and with an impulse of several meters. Without a doubt, the greatest RKO of all time took place at Wrestlemania.

Seth Rollins redeems his Money in the Bank in the main event of Wrestlemania

He suffered the loss and the largest RKO in WWE history. Seth Rollins couldn’t stay like this on a night like Wrestlemania and he had to steal the show completely.

During the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar main event, near the end of the fight Rollins’ music played and he announced that he was exchanging his briefcase for money in the bank and was added to the fight.

He didn’t win immediately, in fact, Brock Lesnar had placed him on his shoulders to do an F-5 on him and Reigns saved him by spearing the beast. After, Seth gave his former friend the classic wrestler stomp to win the WWE title in one glorious night.

Shane McMahon and his crazy things in Hell in a Cell

In addition to being the owner’s son, he is also a great fighter. Shane has earned the respect of fans and fighters for the crazy things he does.

He returned from many years to claim his place in the company and Vince was not happy about it. So they fought one more time at Wrestlemania, only that Vince could no longer due to his age and chose the Undertaker as his representative.

The Undertaker’s entrance at Wrestlemania – Photo: Getty Images

And it was inside a Hell in a Cell. It was a brutal fight for both of them, but Shane had a predisposition for strange tendencies. He managed to put the Undertaker on the transmission table, climbed to the top of the fence and threw himself.

It was a spectacular flight that left everyone worried, amazed and even horrified. The fall was brutal and with a lot of pain, because it didn’t even connect to the Undertakermanaged to end the fight with a terrible result for the owner’s son.

DX and NWO, they finally see each other’s faces

Aunque la Sting vs Triple H, It was a badly told story and at the wrong time about what a WWE vs WCW washad its good moments or rather historical sayings.

The fight and the rivalry no longer had a case, because the WCW vs WWE war had happened more than 15 years agobecause it was easy for the company to place this fight representing this topic.

At one point in the fight, DX (the emblematic group of WWE and Triple H) intervened in favor of the ‘King of Kings’. But for a moment the arena stopped to chant the members of NWO (WCW flagship group).

They faced each other outside the ring and it was noticeable that age was already weighing on them, but it is a glorious moment for everything that both groups mean and although it was only a moment, but it made us happy remembering old times… We were happy and we didn’t know it!

Farewell to Undertaker’s immortal streak at Wrestlemania

There is no more memorable Wrestlemania moment than when The Undertaker lost his undefeated streak. Nobody really expected it to happen, literally, leaving everyone with their mouths open.

Undertaker and his streak, It was for a long time the only thing that mattered in some events like WrestlemaniaFurthermore, many legends had tried, but failed.

Brock Lesnar won the victory, with the most important streak in the history of professional wrestling and with the legacy of the Undertakerbecause after that defeat, the ‘Dead Man’ was no longer the same.

