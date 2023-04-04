10 Supporting Characters From ‘Malcolm In The Middle’ We All Remember

what can we say about Malcolm What hasn’t been said before? Terrific spectacular series. And yes, the truth is that although Frankie Muniz theoretically had the role of the main character, the other members of the family won our hearts equally (or even more, the truth hehe). So let’s remember 10 iconic supporting characters from Malcolm in the middle.

These are 10 secondary characters from ‘Malcolm the one in the middle that we all remember’

Doesn’t it happen to you that when you mention Cynthia, you feel that she was too much in the series? And the reality is that she was only four episodes in total. the character of Tanya Raymonde she was shown as the somewhat nerdy but cool companion of the ‘krelboyne’, and was shown to us in her first appearances as a girl with whom our main protagonist could develop a romance.

Disappeared, reappeared when the boys were already teenagers -was being pretended by Reese, whom he hit-, then he went away again for a while… And the last time he was seen, was when he prevented Malcolm from crashing his parents’ cars with the aim of being sent to the militarized school. Cynthia won over the public for his crazy charisma and optimism.

And because of that, Frankie Muniz’s character made us feel bad when he made her feel terrible by explaining that as a Krelboyne, her party would be a flop. Of course we would have liked to see more episodes of her with her included. And because of that, she’s on this list of iconic supporting characters from Malcolm in the middle.

The hard funny Commander Edwin Spangler

Malcolm it had no villains as such. Rather, there were some antagonists who, beyond being bad or ill-intentioned, their personalities clashed with the character of the family. And that is the case of Commander Spanglerwho enters our list of great supporting characters from Malcolm in the middle.

The director of the Marlin Academy was an upright, disciplined guy with a strong presence… and he also suddenly had his comic spark. Therefore, he was recurring ‘enemy’ –so to speak– of Francis when the latter was a cadet at that school.

But despite their animosity, there was a certain respect between Spangler and Francis. Even as a military man, he had a bit of admiration for the older brother in the series’ family for his intelligence and for being a born leader. There are many iconic moments of the character, but here we remember them with the famous “Candyman”.

Lavernia was a horrible person, but she’s an iconic supporting character to Malcolm in the Middle.

Unlike Spangler, we could say that Lavernia yes she was one of Francis’s enemies; one that really made him suffer when he went to live in Alaska to work.

From our list, this is one of the characters that was totally in the background. But even with all that, the obnoxious and not very nice boss gave us an epic time in Malcolm.

We will never forget the fight with Francis and the “Lavernia, forgive the boy, his only crime was loving you”.

Craig Feldspar could not be missing from this list

When it comes to secondary characters, perhaps the most iconic of the series is Craig Feldspar. The Lucky Aid worker is also a very close friend of the family and we will always remember him for being unconditionally in love with Lois, which is why he appears on this list of supporting characters from Malcolm.

In every sense, Craig must be the most important supporting character in this story as he stayed until the end of the series.. And like many of the characters before him, he has left us with too many memorable moments to even make a single list of him.

When he’s almost killed by his monkey butler, when he helps Hal out of his face in a comic book store, when Reese tricks him into going on a date and taking them to a concert, “Lois is already coming through the corridors…”. choose him.

Lionel Herkabe

Another antagonist who has had his bad moments and others that are cooler or even moving. For many fans, Lionel Herkabe –who was also academically gifted as a child– was the representation of what could have happened to Malcolm if at the end of the series, he had taken the million-dollar contract that he was offered.

The man arrived as a teacher of the special class where the krelboynes were, and soon his heavy hand was noticed. He presented himself as a genius who had a good life, but who went bankrupt for not making very good financial decisions let’s say And so, she ended up teaching.

He was a very curious character, because although he was very serious in his first appearances, he eventually began to have other more comical outbursts (like when he fought Hal with broomsticks hahaha). Secondary character, but we remember a lot of Malcolm in the middle.

Stevie Kenarban, Malcolm’s unforgettable best friend

Of course, Malcolm’s best friend could not be missing from this list: Stevie Kenarban. It is possible that he is the most tragic character in the series for a thousand reasons such as his state of health that makes it impossible for him to do almost anything, in addition to how dysfunctional his family turned out to be.

Along with Craig, the boy is surely one of the most important and emblematic secondary characters in the series. We’ll never forget the couple of times he gave Reese his comeuppance, or when her friendship with Malcolm began thanks to the comics. Yes, he was a secondary character, but we couldn’t leave him out because Malcolm in the middle wouldn’t be the same without him.

Grandma Ida

The character with the darkest humor on the show, without a doubt. Grandma Ida is perhaps the most unpleasant being we have ever seen in Malcolm in the middlebut that is the spark that turns it into an endearing secondary character as it is.

She is also a character that, although she was only recurring, gave us many moments that make a single list about her, such as when she showed her racism to the fullest at Jamie’s birth, when she sued the family in that same story arc, the Christmas incident where he incessantly mocked Francis, he drugged a person to marry her…

Of course, it was not so bad after all because until he lost a leg to save Dewey’s life.

Eric Hanson

The time of the militarized school and work in Alaska, would not be the same without Eric Hanson. We could even consider that at some point, he was Francis’s best friend.

And the evolution of his character, although it may seem like a small thing, is curious: he was an accomplished cadet, then he became emancipated and went to Alaska, influencing Francis to follow in his footsteps. Once there, Hanson went from being a guy with a certain character to being one more of Lavernia’s submissiveeven showing himself as a guy who no longer cared about anything other than “work like a raw idiot”.

A few moments perhaps, but the one with the rope is one of the most memorable. We believe that he is a secondary character of those who deserved more in Malcolm in the middle.

Jessica

Jessica, the nanny starring Hayden Panettiere, was an odd character: she was a skilled manipulator, somewhat selfish, and always looking out for her own comfort. But she wasn’t totally a bad person, as she at some point tried to help Malcolm realize that a girl was using him.

He didn’t make many appearances as such either, but his charisma was undeniable. And she understood that she was a girl with problems in her house, so much so that she escaped from her father, getting into the life of the leading family. As we said, the biggest trait of her was how manipulative she could be and we saw that to the fullest. when he made Malcolm and Reese think they were gay.

Richie

One would think that the grossest of Malcolm in the middle it would be Reese, but it’s fair to say that she actually takes that position Richie. He’s a happy-go-lucky guy, a bit absent-minded, a slacker with criminal tendencies, and a con artist with some cunning.

This character is painted to us at the beginning of the series as Francis’s best friend before he went to the militarized school. And even, as you may recall, Richie was also sent to the Marlin Academy at one point.

There he earned the nickname “Spangler’s Son” because the Commander strangely gave him benefits and many considerations above the other cadets. However, we later realized that it was all a plan by Spangler to teach him a lesson.

V

Goes an Honorable Mention: Otto and Gretchen

Of course we could not fail to mention this pair. As a pylon and honorable mention, Otto y Gretchen they are remembered as the kind owners of the ranch where Francis ends up working, giving him the chance to prove that he is not a good-for-nothing nobody.

In any case, we could say that it is thanks to them that Christopher Masterson’s character matures and becomes a useful person. The bad: it is in this plot arc when the character of Francis begins to appear less, but it does not stop being iconic.

