14 years after the end of “Monk”: the original cast of the series will reunite in a film

The American platform Peacock has ordered a sequel to the famous American series broadcast in France in the 2000s for the big screen.

The American Series Monk will be released on the big screen. This flagship program from the 2000s, which features Tony Shalhoub in the shoes of a consulting private detective, will make its return in a film commissioned by the American platform Peacock.

As reported by the American media The Hollywood Reporterthis feature film, called Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie will bring together the original cast of the series on screen, 14 years after the broadcast of its last episode in the United States.

Thus, Tony Shalhoub will once again play Adrian Monk, a former police officer in San Francisco and suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder since the death of his wife, Trudy. In this film, the detective will try to solve a personal case involving his stepdaughter, Molly, a journalist who is planning her wedding.

Recognized with multiple awards

Series regulars will also find Monk’s assistant, Natalie Teeger, played by Traylor Howard, and the detective’s best friend, police captain Leland Stottlemeyer, played by Ted Levine, in this film. The creative team of the original series composed of Andy Breckman, David Hoberman and Randy Zisk will also be at the helm of the project again.

“‘Monk’ fans new and old will love how this creative team has preserved everything we admire about Adrian Monk while bringing it up to date,” said Beatrice Springborn, president of the company. UCP, studio in charge of the project.

Broadcast between 2002 and 2009 in the United States and from 2003 to 2010 in France, Monk has eight seasons and 125 episodes. The series has won multiple awards including eight Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe and two SAG Awards.

The last episode of the series, unveiled in 2009 in the USA, attracted more than 9 million viewers, a record at the time for a program broadcast on an American cable channel. This feat has since been surpassed by the series The Walking Dead.