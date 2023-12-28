20 alleged members of the Aragua Train arrested in Peru

LIMA.- The National Police of Peru in collaboration with the Prosecutor’s Office, carried out a macro operation in which they managed to arrest more than twenty alleged members of the organization criminal The Children of God, a faction of the Train from Aragua dedicated to human trafficking, sexual exploitation and extortion.

The police and agents of the Prosecutor’s Office took place throughout the early hours of this Thursday in the districts of San Juan de Miraflores, Villa María del Triunfo and Villa El Salvador, located in the south of the Peruvian capital, Lima.

The national coordinator of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Offices against Organized Crime, Jorge Chávez Cotrina, reported that the agents also managed to rescue about 60 people, allegedly victims of human trafficking, for the purposes of sexual exploitation.

Prosecutor César Changa, from the Second Organized Crime Prosecutor’s Office, stressed that Los Hijos de Dios would focus their criminal activity on the extortion of their victims, whom they threatened to attack their relatives in Venezuela to force them to continue working for them.

“The level of violence of these people is really, for us, surprising,” said Changa, who pointed out that this group is considered the most bloodthirsty faction of the Tren de Aragua.

The Children of God is an organization made up not only of citizens of Peruvian nationality, but also of foreigners.

The main objective of the police device is to culminate in the arrest of almost 40 members of the organization, among them the alleged leader, identified as Enyer Alberto Durand Mujica. Among those who have already been arrested, Geraldine Delgado Tello stands out, supposedly in charge of collecting quotas from sexually exploited women.

According to information from the authorities, the members of Los Hijos de Dios recruited underage women, as well as adults, and of Venezuelan, Colombian and Peruvian nationality, to whom they promised that they would have a secure job upon arriving in Lima. Infobae reviewed.

Upon arriving in the Peruvian capital, they were told that they had to become prostitutes and pay a weekly quota. In addition, they threatened to kill them or threaten the lives of one of their relatives in their countries of origin.

If the women did not pay the weekly payment they were fined and even beaten and locked up for several days, without being provided with food. Also, they received bullets from firearms in areas of the body such as the arms. It was learned that some victims were executed and dismembered.

The Aragua Train is a Venezuelan criminal organization which in recent years has expanded its area of ​​influence to other South American countries such as Chile, Colombia, Brazil or Peru itself. The gang’s leader, Héctor Guerrero Flores, alias “Niño Guerrero,” escaped from prison in Venezuela last September.

Source: With information from Europa Press / Infobae