20 finalists are enlisted for shortlist at the INE

Mexico City.- Members of the Technical Evaluation Committee to select advisers of the National Electoral Institute work at forced marches to define on this day the list of the 20 finalist candidates of the process, from which the quintet of women will come out to preside over the General Council.

Evangelina Hernández Duarte, a member of the Committee, pointed out that this working body has already received the “instruction” from the Political Coordination Board so that, instead of integrating a mixed quintet, one of only women is proposed.

Yesterday, the Jucopo agreed that, in order to comply with the ruling of the Electoral Tribunal that the INE be chaired by a woman, an exhortation be made to the Technical Evaluation Committee, instead of modifying the call.

“We are working, we received the instruction yesterday, there was already an agreement in principle, they know what the sentence said and, fortunately, the Jucopo and the Court agreed on it,” said Hernández Duarte about the female quintet to elect the INE Presidency .

He stressed that next Sunday, March 26, the 4 quintets will be delivered to Jucopo, with the list of 20 candidates that will be announced today, no later than 11:59 p.m.

“We still do not have white smoke, we are working on it, we do need (a break), we haven’t even eaten. We are still working on it, as you see us, we are here, we are not moving,” said the commissioner about the work of review grades and determine who has the best averages of the three evaluation stages that were applied in the last days.

He added that the qualifications of the knowledge exam, the review of documents to define suitability of profiles and the stage of in-person interviews are being added, to make a general average.

He guaranteed that the 20 finalists will be announced on this day, so that the quintets will be delivered on Sunday.

According to the call, a vote must be held on Thursday 30 to appoint the 4 INE directors and, if there is no qualified majority in plenary, it will be called again for the following day, to carry out an insaculation for each list out of 5.