You know that movie that involves you in a way that when you realize the movie has come to an end? So, these 3 horror thrillers from Netflix that will have you hooked until the end.
If you are a fan of suspense and horror movies that leave you glued to your seat until the end, then these 3 movies are the perfect choices when you want to watch a movie that arouses anguish and fear. Netflix has a lot of horror movies and we selected the three that will most arrest you in the chair. Get ready for moments of tension, scares and twists that will make your adrenaline soar. So, without further ado, check out our list of the 3 horror thriller movies that will have you hooked until the very end! Prepare the popcorn, but hold the pot well, huh!
A Quiet Place: Part II (2021), John Krasinski
Directed by John Krasinski, “A Quiet Place: Part II” is the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 film, “A Quiet Place.” In the wake of the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terror of the outside world, continuing to fight to survive in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound aren’t the only threats that watch them along the sandy path. In the second chapter of this horror saga, the tension increases even more when Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt), Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) must face the terror of the outside world and face the dangers of humanity. Forced to venture into the unknown, they discover that the creatures that hunt by sound aren’t the only threats lurking beyond the sandy path.
Run! (2017), Jordan Peele
A film that addresses social issues with a hint of terror. The story revolves around a young black Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) who goes to meet the family of his white girlfriend (Allison Williams). He assumes that Rose’s family has an excessively loving behavior due to the fact that they have to deal with her dating a black boy. But over time, Chris realizes that there is something more behind this behavior, and discovers that the family hides something disturbing and now the way is to escape.
Hush: Death Listens (2016), Mike Flanagan
“Hush: Death Hears” is a horror story about a deaf and mute writer named Maddie Young (Kate Siegel) who lives alone in an isolated house in the woods. She is struggling to finish her new book when a masked killer appears on her doorstep and begins to torment her. Maddie finds herself in a fight for survival against a relentless invader who seems to have chosen her as his next victim. The killer cuts the phone lines and cuts the power to the house, leaving Maddie completely isolated and unable to call for help. From there, Maddie must use all her senses and skills to defend herself against the killer and fight for survival. The film is a tense and emotional story of survival, which uses the main character’s hearing impairment as a key element in the story and in building suspense. In addition to Kate Siegel, the film also stars John Gallagher Jr. like the killer.
