If you are a fan of suspense and horror movies that leave you glued to your seat until the end, then these 3 movies are the perfect choices when you want to watch a movie that arouses anguish and fear. Netflix has a lot of horror movies and we selected the three that will most arrest you in the chair. Get ready for moments of tension, scares and twists that will make your adrenaline soar. So, without further ado, check out our list of the 3 horror thriller movies that will have you hooked until the very end! Prepare the popcorn, but hold the pot well, huh!

Movies that if you haven’t watched yet, run! They are horror films that will hold you until the end and when you least realize it, the film has come to an end. Embark now on a story capable of speeding up your heart in which you leave the place.

A Quiet Place: Part II (2021), John Krasinski

A Quiet Place: Part II (2021), John Krasinski Directed by John Krasinski, “A Quiet Place: Part II” is the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 film, “A Quiet Place.” In the wake of the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terror of the outside world, continuing to fight to survive in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound aren’t the only threats that watch them along the sandy path. In the second chapter of this horror saga, the tension increases even more when Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt), Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) must face the terror of the outside world and face the dangers of humanity. Forced to venture into the unknown, they discover that the creatures that hunt by sound aren’t the only threats lurking beyond the sandy path.

Run! (2017), Jordan Peele

Run! (2017), Jordan Peele A film that addresses social issues with a hint of terror. The story revolves around a young black Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) who goes to meet the family of his white girlfriend (Allison Williams). He assumes that Rose’s family has an excessively loving behavior due to the fact that they have to deal with her dating a black boy. But over time, Chris realizes that there is something more behind this behavior, and discovers that the family hides something disturbing and now the way is to escape.