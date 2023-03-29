Apple launches first iOS 16.5 beta with new voice commands



Shortly after the release of iOS 16.4, Apple is now launching the first beta version of iOS 16.5. The update is already available for registered developers, the first beta in the public test program will follow soon.





Apple is now adding the first beta for iOS 16.5 to the developer program. The update will offer a few more innovations before development for iOS 17 can start. This includes a new voice feature for starting screen recordings using Siri (“Siri, start a Screen Recording”.

In addition, there are all sorts of changes “under the hood”. As always, Apple itself hasn’t revealed many details and not much has been discovered yet. The first information about the content comes from the testers who have already clicked through the beta. The release notes as part of the Apple Developer Program, as always, reveal basically nothing.

How to join the beta program

First of all, Apple released the iOS 16.5 beta update for registered developers only. An update for end users should follow shortly, but there is nothing to see yet. If you haven’t signed up for the public beta program yet, you can still do so and jump right in when the first new public beta becomes available. Participation in Apple’s public testing program is free and requires a one-time registration beta.apple.com/sp/en/betaprogram from a correspondingly supported device. An Apple ID is required for this. In the settings app, the reception of the beta must be activated. Once you’ve signed up, you’ll automatically receive new beta versions as over-the-air updates to your iPhone, just like any other update. However, one should keep in mind that, as with any beta version, unforeseen problems could arise.

It is therefore better not to use your productive iPhone but to use a second device for the tests. In the event of a problem, Apple cannot provide any support for the beta versions.

