Resident Evil 4 Remake: total madness for Capcom and the license

It was predictable but for its launch, Resident Evil 4 Remake breaks the house. One of the most popular episodes, with a new generation sauce, breaks records at all levels.

Resident Evil 4 Remake was expected and after the first days of marketing, it is confirmed in figures. In front of the performance achieved in just forty-eight hours, Capcom split a press release to show the power of the saga and of this title precisely.

In two days, Resident Evil 4 Remake sold out more than 3 million copies. With such sales, the franchise now exceeds the 135 million games elapsed since its inception.

The Resident Evil franchise offers survival-horror games in which players use weapons and other items to extricate themselves from terrifying situations. Since the first title launched in 1996, the series has shipped over 135 million units. In addition to earning excellent reviews from the press, the software has attracted praise and attention from players following the Chainsaw demo. A trial version in which they could discover the opening sequence. Thanks to this, Resident Evil 4 Remake exceeded 3 million units sold in the first two days of marketing. Via Capcom.

It’s already huge, but when compared to the latest remakes, it’s even more impressive. Resident Evil 2 Remake took a week to reach 3 million copies, and Resident Evil 3 Remake sold 2 million units in 5 days.

Issues at launch

The Resident Evil 4 Remake experience is unfortunately not yet at the top. In the PS5 version, there is a phenomenon of flickering – flickering on the screen – which will be fixed in an update. On the other hand, on PS4, it is a disaster. Clipping do you want some here, runny textures and framerate that goes below 30fps, it’s not fun. It will be necessary to see to what extent future patches will be able to correct the shooting on the old generation, the version which poses the most problem.

And after this release, what will happen to Resident Evil 4 Remake? If successful, the PSVR 2 mode in development should offer increased immersion. In subjective view? Capcom did not give details. In addition, the DLCs of Ada Wong could be offered in the coming months. Dataminers have found traces of the “Seperate ways” content by going through the files.

In April, RE4 Remake will further increase its lifespan with the highly anticipated Mercenaries mode. A free addition entirely geared towards scoring. In the original, we had the choice between five characters to eliminate the greatest number of opponents in a limited time. According to the results, we won more or less stars and in case of no fault, a new weapon could be obtained.

Resident Evil 4 Remake est disponible sur PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S et PC.