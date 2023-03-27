30 scorer points: Bundesliga duo want ex-Hanoverian Hansson

Emil Hansson appeared 14 times in the 2019/20 season in the Hannover 96 shirt. For the Swede, who was then committed by Feyenoord Rotterdam, the step into German professional football proved to be too big. After just one season he returned to RKC Walwijk in the Netherlands and finally ended up at relegated Heracles Almelo last summer.

Continue below the ad

But that’s where Hansson’s knot really came off. With 15 goals and 15 assists each, the 24-year-old winger is tearing apart the Dutch second division. A dream rate that was also registered in the Bundesliga. According to a report in ‘kicker’, 1. FC Köln and Eintracht Frankfurt are clearly interested in Hansson.

reading tip

Cologne: Andersson comeback will be expensive

Manageable fee

On the Rhine and Main, the conviction seems to have matured that the time had come for the blond to make a second attempt in Germany. The Bundesliga duo is not unrivaled: Udinese Calcio, Olympique Lyon and Hansson’s former club Feyenoord Rotterdam are also expected to be involved.

Continue below the ad

The contract with Heracles runs until 2024 and can be extended by the club for another season. As a result, Hansson will have to pay a fee – although according to ‘kicker’ it is not too high. This should be an important criterion, especially for the clammy billy goats.