By learning and using keyboard shortcuts in Windows, you can save time and increase your efficiency.
Keyboard shortcuts are key combinations that can be used to perform a variety of tasks in Windows without having to use a mouse or trackpad. They can be an efficient way to save time and increase productivity, especially if you use your computer frequently for repetitive tasks.
There are many different keyboard shortcuts in Windows that can help you perform common tasks faster and more efficiently. Some examples include the key combination “Ctrl + C” to copy text or images, “Ctrl + V” to paste copied content, among others.
By learning and using keyboard shortcuts in Windows, you can save time and increase your efficiency when performing everyday computer tasks. So, check out 34 different shortcuts below to make the most of your experience.
What is a Windows keyboard shortcut?
A Windows keyboard shortcut is a combination of two or more keys that can be pressed together to perform a certain task in the Windows operating system. Instead of using the mouse or trackpad to perform an action, a keyboard shortcut can help you perform the same action faster and more efficiently.
There are many different keyboard shortcuts in Windows that can be used to perform a variety of common tasks more quickly and efficiently. By learning and using keyboard shortcuts, you can save time and increase your productivity when using the Windows operating system.
34 Windows 11 Keyboard Shortcuts You NEED to Know
Here are 34 Windows keyboard shortcuts that can help improve your productivity:
- Ctrl + C: copy
- Ctrl + X: cut
- Ctrl + V: to paste
- Ctrl + Z: undo
- Ctrl + Y: redo
- Ctrl + A: select all
- Windows + D: show or hide the desktop
- Windows + E: open File Explorer
- Windows + I: open Windows settings
- Windows + L: lock the computer
- Windows + P: project the screen
- Windows + R: open the Run window
- Windows + S: open the Windows search bar
- Alt + Tab: switch between open windows
- Ctrl + Shift + Esc: open Task Manager
- Windows + Shift + S: capture a part of the screen
- Windows + ⬆️ / ⬇️ / ⬅️ / ➡️ : maximize, minimize or resize a window
- Ctrl + F: Search for a term in a document or web page
- Ctrl + Shift + T: reopen last closed tab in browser
- F11: switch to full screen mode in the browser or other supported application.
- Alt + F4: close the active window
- Windows + X: open the system menu
- Windows + Tab: switch between virtual desktops
- Ctrl + Alt + Del: open the security options menu
- Windows + PrtScn: take a screenshot and save it in the screenshots folder
- Alt + F: Open the File menu in an application
- Alt + E: Open the Edit menu in an application
- Alt + N: Open the New menu in an application
- Alt + T: Open the Tools menu in an application
- Alt + H: open the Help menu in an application
- Windows + I + D: open desktop directly from settings
- Windows + X + U: turn off the computer
- Windows + X + A: open the control panel
- Windows + R + cmd: open Command Prompt
