Keyboard shortcuts are key combinations that can be used to perform a variety of tasks in Windows without having to use a mouse or trackpad. They can be an efficient way to save time and increase productivity, especially if you use your computer frequently for repetitive tasks.

There are many different keyboard shortcuts in Windows that can help you perform common tasks faster and more efficiently. Some examples include the key combination “Ctrl + C” to copy text or images, “Ctrl + V” to paste copied content, among others.

By learning and using keyboard shortcuts in Windows, you can save time and increase your efficiency when performing everyday computer tasks. So, check out 34 different shortcuts below to make the most of your experience.

What is a Windows keyboard shortcut?

Credit: Disclosure/Canva
Credit: Disclosure/Canva

A Windows keyboard shortcut is a combination of two or more keys that can be pressed together to perform a certain task in the Windows operating system. Instead of using the mouse or trackpad to perform an action, a keyboard shortcut can help you perform the same action faster and more efficiently.

There are many different keyboard shortcuts in Windows that can be used to perform a variety of common tasks more quickly and efficiently. By learning and using keyboard shortcuts, you can save time and increase your productivity when using the Windows operating system.

34 Windows 11 Keyboard Shortcuts You NEED to Know

Here are 34 Windows keyboard shortcuts that can help improve your productivity:

  1. Ctrl + C: copy
  2. Ctrl + X: cut
  3. Ctrl + V: to paste
  4. Ctrl + Z: undo
  5. Ctrl + Y: redo
  6. Ctrl + A: select all
  7. Windows + D: show or hide the desktop
  8. Windows + E: open File Explorer
  9. Windows + I: open Windows settings
  10. Windows + L: lock the computer
  11. Windows + P: project the screen
  12. Windows + R: open the Run window
  13. Windows + S: open the Windows search bar
  14. Alt + Tab: switch between open windows
  15. Ctrl + Shift + Esc: open Task Manager
  16. Windows + Shift + S: capture a part of the screen
  17. Windows + ⬆️ / ⬇️ / ⬅️ / ➡️ : maximize, minimize or resize a window
  18. Ctrl + F: Search for a term in a document or web page
  19. Ctrl + Shift + T: reopen last closed tab in browser
  20. F11: switch to full screen mode in the browser or other supported application.
  21. Alt + F4: close the active window
  22. Windows + X: open the system menu
  23. Windows + Tab: switch between virtual desktops
  24. Ctrl + Alt + Del: open the security options menu
  25. Windows + PrtScn: take a screenshot and save it in the screenshots folder
  26. Alt + F: Open the File menu in an application
  27. Alt + E: Open the Edit menu in an application
  28. Alt + N: Open the New menu in an application
  29. Alt + T: Open the Tools menu in an application
  30. Alt + H: open the Help menu in an application
  31. Windows + I + D: open desktop directly from settings
  32. Windows + X + U: turn off the computer
  33. Windows + X + A: open the control panel
  34. Windows + R + cmd: open Command Prompt