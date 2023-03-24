Resident Evil 4 Remake, how much better with Ray Tracing? Ecco a video confrontation

Other than the playful quality offered and for the narrative revisiting offered by the title, Resident Evil 4 Remake It has also been known to be collapsible for what concerns the graphic aspect. A comparative video made by the YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBts consents to observe how much he can improve the aesthetic aspect of the game with Ray Tracing.

Come pottete osservare giving one sguardo to the film that I saw reported on top of the news, i Benefit from Ray Tracing in Resident Evil 4 Remake are not obvious. Possiamo ad esempio verificare como l’aspetto degli specchi d’aqua sia remarkably different a seconda della presence or less del Ray Tracing, che contribuisce a conferrere an aspecto even more torbid and dark to the light and pozzanghere presenti in the village of survival horror.

The effects of Ray Tracing do not clearly limit the only water basins, in quanto ravvisabili su tutte the surface and material Disseminati lungo le ambientazioni di gioco. Degno di nota il miglioramento di superifici como vitro e marmo, che riflettono in maniera molto più evidenta la figure di Leon e gli altri oggetti a schermo.

In the early days, in this new day of Lancio del Gioco, an Italian streamer has finished Resident Evil 4 Remake in 2 years and 30, setting the provisional world record for Capcom’s action game.