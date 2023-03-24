Apple is a threat to the metaverse, says Epic Games CEO

O Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney gave an interview to GamesIndustry website where he spoke a little about the metaverse and the company’s vision of a “unified” ecosystem. Without ‘meats in the mouth’, Sweeney said that Apple could be an obstacle to this vision.

Sweeney also stated that Apple will “Try to wipe out the metaverse or extract whatever profit they can”.

“Apple won’t let you use a competing browser engine. They can do the same thing with the metaverse, they can say ‘you have to use Apple’s limited metaverse engine, you can’t build your own’explains Sweeney. “They can change all the platform rules tomorrow to eliminate everything everyone is doing and that’s why we need robust anti-competition (laws). That’s why we’re fighting so hard.”.

It should be recalled that Apple should officially announce its first virtual and augmented reality glasses during this first semester, thus making its entry into the metaverse area official.

Also Read: Apple continues to bet on the development of autonomous car