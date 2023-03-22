11 Xbox game demos are available to download for GDC 2023, discover them here!

As part of GDC 2023 taking place this week, Microsoft is offering to try many Xbox games through the (email protected) GDC Online Demo Event.

11 demos to download now!

From today until March 27th, you can download the free demo of 11 games for free (email protected) Whatever your tastes, you should find a game that suits you since many genres are represented.

There are indeed horror games, turn-based RPGs, platforms, narrative experiences or even FPS to try! Note also that if a demo of ArRunner was initially planned, it will eventually be available.

You will find below all the available demos as well as the link to download them. Do not hesitate to tell us in the comments if a game has caught your attention, and what you think of this initiative.

Backbeat

“Stephanie” Watts” Watson, an aspiring bassist, bounced from audition to audition never finding music that truly resonated with her, that is, until she discovered the magic of funk. Caught up in the groove, she recruits a group of amateurs from her hometown to take on the darlings of La Tormenta art school at the Battle of the Bands. Join Watts as she grows up on a musical journey rooted in funk and fusion. Soulful grooves and warm licks are composed by Pete Fraser, session saxophonist for The Pogues, Friendly Fires and Field Music! Twenty musical patterns are recorded by a live ensemble of seven funk masters, providing the basis for the game’s dynamic music. Unique songs are generated based on the directions and paths you take in each puzzle. Customize your performance with alternate playing styles, instrument swaps, and real-time audio effects pedals.

BattleCakes

Take part in a delicious adventure choosing to fight or befriend your enemies to save the day in your own way! Customize your cupcake hero and meet lovely friends along the way. Leave the world a better place than you found it in this turn-based RPG demo.

Booom-Slang !

Conductor Chaos welcomes you to the greatest high-risk challenge festival of all time, Booom-Slang! Do you have what it takes to become the new star player? Can you overcome the maniacal gauntlets this madman has concocted? Will you be able to defeat his monstrous chimera creatures, deadly deadly robots, and incredibly twisted trials? How will you compare to your perilous peers? I wonder… are you ready for Booom-Slang!? Get ready for top-down dual-controller shooting chaos, fusing stylized low-poly art with crazy animated video footage to create a unique and stunning visual mix.

Boxville

Boxville is a 2-in-1: an animated movie and a puzzle game. A puzzle adventure game, with more than 300 hours of artist work for each scene. The central idea of ​​the game is that it is not just a game, but also an animated movie that you can watch and play at the same time. We designed the gameplay of Boxville with the aim of taking away your anxiety and stress. You can explore and observe the world without rush or pressure. The game is filled with environmental quests and logic puzzles that we have carefully chosen from hundreds of options.

Evil Wizard

Evil Wizard is a humorous action RPG that puts you in the shoes of a former final boss. Rise from defeat, rediscover long-lost powers, and fight to reclaim your castle from an army of would-be heroes. This free demo will introduce you to this incredible world and you will have the opportunity to challenge the first Boss!

Fall of Porcupine

New jobs can be stressful – especially when you’re about to become a doctor! Join Finley on an original storytelling adventure and take your first steps into a new and exciting world. Together, experience the “last days of summer” before a change of seasons disrupts the sleepy town of Porcupine. FALL OF PORCUPINE: PROLOGUE is a 100% free introductory episode for the upcoming story-adventure FALL OF PORCUPINE. Explore a beautiful and diverse world Not only is there much to discover in the old hospital, but also in the small town of Porcupine itself. Take the time to meet the villagers and have a beer with them in the local pub, or take a trip to the nearby forest, where the ruins of a mysterious castle are hidden.

Fractal Space

Live the memorable experience of a first-person puzzle adventure game! Jump over lasers, dodge moving saws, dodge giant grinders. Use your Jetpack and Taser to solve zero-gravity puzzles in this mysterious space station. Fire your Taser to power electronic devices from a distance. When you are alone in the universe, this weapon is your best friend. Keep an eye on your Batteries, to make sure you don’t run out of power! Defy the laws of physics by using your Jetpack to fly freely through space and avoid daunting traps. You cannot risk falling into the void; use it carefully and make sure you have enough fuel for your trip!

Happening Ritual

The Silent Ones are back in this team-based survival shooter, the successor to the hit British horror game Maid of Sker. Face hordes of old and new enemies as well as elites with unique supernatural powers, upgrade your steampunk weapons, choose a scary mask and follow the mysterious story written by the talented team behind Maid of Sker, Battlefield 1 and Total War: Roma II.

Soulvars

Trial version limited to 60 minutes + Analysis of your style of play! Warning: backup functions are disabled in this trial version. Discover SOULVARS for 1 hour with this trial version! Progress to the first boss in this pixel art RPG with turn-based combat and a deck-building system. Choose your style of play! You can take the time to explore the environments and gameplay mechanics, improve your characters, or even try to finish this trial version as quickly as possible.

The Isle Tide Hotel

An absent father must save his daughter from an eclectic cult before their last night at the Isle Tide Hotel. Players investigate the strange events unfolding to save Eleanor Malone in this live-action mystery game, where every decision affects the story. Open every three years for three nights, a strange mix of colorful characters hiding personal traumas come together to uncover the one thread that binds them together. Their search for the meaning of life. But tonight, this mysterious organization must decide whether to break its own rules and hand over a teenage girl to its elusive founder, Dr. Aniston, who promises her that her sacrifice will end her mission. How to infiltrate the hotel? Will you be able to make your way through the sect? Will you uncover the hidden story, side quests and their dedicated endings or will you fail one of the ruthless narrative puzzles? Navigate a branching narrative with many ways to help the girl you’ve never met.

The Library of Babel