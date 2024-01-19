5.6-degree tremor that shakes Colombia

BOGOTA. – The Geological Service of Colombia (SGC) reported a strong earthquake of 5.6 degrees whose epicenter was in Valle del Cauca and was felt in several regions of the country. This Friday morning, the telluric movement had a depth of 33 kilometers, so it was felt strongly. .

The SGC also reported through social networks that after the earthquake in the municipality of Ansermanuevo, lower intensity aftershocks have been recorded.

Residents of the city of Manizales stated on social networks that the tremor was felt with great force in the capital of the department of Caldas.

Colombia does not report victims

On social networks, users reported that the earthquake was felt in cities such as Cali, Bogotá, Medellín and those that are part of the Coffee Axis.

Google’s earthquake alert warned Android phone users of the ongoing earthquake so they could take shelter.

Embed – In accordance with @sgcol, an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 and depth of 43 km was recorded with the epicenter in Ansermanuevo, Valle del Cauca. UNGRD performs sweep with entities of the #SNGRD and Risk Management Councils in Departments where it was felt. pic.twitter.com/JcXQxKjXQf — UNGRD (@UNGRD) January 19, 2024

The authorities and civil protection do not count human victims; However, from the municipality of La Virginia, Risaralda, and other towns surrounding the epicenter site, material damage to buildings has been reported.

