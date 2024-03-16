5 places to visit, here we tell you

This is the place where the Spanish explorer Ponce de León landed in 1513 in search of the Fountain of Youth.

San Agustín was later founded, in 1565, by the Spanish admiral Pedro Menndez de Avilés, who was later named the first governor of Florida. He then called the settlement San Agustín, where the capital city of Spanish Florida functioned for more than 200 years.

Here is the Castillo de San Marcos, a national monument, the oldest masonry fort in the continental United States. It is a large stone fortress, where the old Spanish flag still stands, built to protect and defend the territories of Spain in the New World.

The heart of San Agustín is the Historic Center, where you will find most of the restaurants, shops, hotels and attractions of the city, with several buildings dating from the 18th century.

Quebec City

Old Quebec, an architectural treasure declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, is walkable and safe. Stroll through the cobblestone streets of the only fortified city in northern Mexico and explore its beautiful outdoor spaces.

This is a destination where you can experience Quebec culture, a French-Canadian lifestyle unique in North America.

In winter you will find streets and places covered in snow, outdoor activities and a hotel built with ice.

Spring is when plants and trees come to life.

Summer is time to celebrate French heritage with Les Ftes de la Nouvelle-France, or the New France Festival. Enjoy this unique festival, when people dress in the costumes of yesteryear and show what the city was like in the 17th and 18th centuries: live music, food stalls and more. From August 1 to 4.

Zamora, Spain

From the ancient kingdom of León, in the northwest of Spain, is the province of Zamora with its towns, cheeses and wines.

The city of Zamora witnessed the Roman road that linked the south and north of the Iberian peninsula and great battles that consolidated the crown of León.

The glory days of the Duero River, a score of Romanesque churches and the most impressive Holy Week in the region endure there.

In its old town, the unique dome of the cathedral stands out with its semicircular arches and concave surfaces that resemble the necks of an orange.

Down the street, towards Plaza Mayor, where there are many bars and restaurants, there are places dedicated to cheeses and wines from the province.

De Zamora is the cheese made with sheep’s milk, which is among the best in the world, with its firm paste and share that boasts intense aromas and flavors, persistent on the palate.

India

History and culture come together in India, and Indian food is part of it. Chef Ranjan Dey tells us about a trip to eight cities in the Asian country, where culinary secrets abound.

As an expert and passionate guide to Indian cuisine, Ranjan delves into the food practices, mythological influences, and traditions that make India what it is.

The trip begins on January 7, 2025 and returns to the United States on January 21.

Machu Picchu

Impressive 15th-century Inca citadel located in the Andes on a 2,430-meter (7,970-foot) mountain ridge. Often known as the Lost City of the Incas, it is the best-known site of the Inca Empire.

It is located above the Sacred Valley, which is 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Cusco. The Urubamba River passes through it, crossing enormous mountains and creating a canyon with a tropical mountain climate.

July and August are the busiest months of the year, but also the best to enjoy the weather at this altitude.