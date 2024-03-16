The duels of the Champions League quarterfinals are already known. The Spanish teams did not have the best of luck. Real Madrid will face Manchester City, champion of the last edition, and Barcelona at Paris Saint-Germainby Kylian Mbapp and Luis Enrique. Atleti came out better off, who will face Borussia Dortmundalthough the return trip will be in German lands.

As expected, the Champions League draw gave rise to a cast of reactions on social networks, where many expressed all kinds of opinions. Some agree and others do not. The most notable was the one issued by Ana Mena. The artist cited a tweet from a sports media outlet that showed the four pairings and took the opportunity to convey a request that doesn’t sound bad at all. I have to sing at that gamehe wrote in his X profile.

Enlarge Ana Mena’s proposal after knowing the Champions League quarterfinals: I have to sing in that match.

Ana Mena’s curse with Real Madrid

The origin of this publication is found in one of the great hits of the singer, as it is Madrid Citywhich accumulates millions of views on the main music platforms. Curiously, the title of this song coincides with the Champions League matchup for the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti. Some users recognized that the artist is a visionary for having anticipated this duel many months before. Your song hasn’t been saying something all this time. Visionary.

Another sector remembered Ana Mena’s curse that she has with Real Madrid as a result of the Madrid team’s defeat against Atlético de Madrid in the last Copa de la Reina final. However, it is difficult for the artist to perform in this match, although it cannot be ruled out that his musical tour has a stop at the Santiago Bernabu Stadium.

