The Barcelona Court will decide on Tuesday whether to release Dani Alves provisionally

The Barcelona Court will decide next Tuesday, March 19, whether to grant Dani Alves provisional freedom in a hearing that will begin at 9:00 in the morning. It will be the fourth time that a verdict will be issued on the petition that the former soccer player’s defense has insisted on the most, both when it was carried out by Cristóbal Martell and now, which is headed by the lawyer Ins Guardiola.

This measure remains an option for Alves at There is no final ruling on the events that occurred in the early hours of December 30 to 31 at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona.. Not even a month has passed since the judge sentenced him to four years and six months in prison, in addition to five more years of supervised release and nine and a half years of separation from the victim, as well as the payment of compensation of 150,000 euros and the costs of the trial.

Your lawyerIns Guardiola, asked at the beginning of the week for salida from his client from brians prison 2 at the expense of completing the processing of appeals against the initial sentence. The Prosecutor’s Office and the defense have already presented their appeals, leaving only the private accusation filed by Ester García, the complainant’s lawyer.

