Halle Bailey explains why she kept her pregnancy a secret

MIAMI.- During the first days of January, Halle Bailey She surprised her followers by sharing that she had become a mother to a boy named Halo. Although in the nine months of gestation, the singer y actress made a total of seven public appearances, managed to maintain the pregnancy in secret.

Now, the intrprete of The little Mermaid y The Color Purple has revealed the reason that prompted her not to say publicly that she was pregnant.

On Snapchat, Bailey shared that she was looking to enjoy the process.

“I honestly stayed away from social media. I just wanted to make sure I had a beautiful, private, healthy time on my trip. I feel like sometimes, as people in the spotlight, others feel like they have to know every little detail about me.” “our life, but I think it’s really beautiful if you keep some things private and sacred,” the 23-year-old commented.

However, it was not an easy task. Bailey recalled that going unnoticed by the paparazzi was a challenge, even managing to hide it from her followers, as some asked her if she was expecting a baby because they noticed certain changes in her.

“‘We know, girl, we know.’ And I was like, ‘Well, it’s great that you know, but I’m going to relax,'” she added.

Strength and commitment

Despite everything, the interpreter thanked her followers for their constant support and for understanding the importance of the chapter she is experiencing today.

“I really appreciate people like you who are so kind and understanding, especially when I want to wait to share something so sacred and beautiful. I just wanted to make sure I have a beautiful, private and healthy moment on my trip.”

Likewise, he noted that the events he attended gave him energy.

“I think I realized that it helped me to be able to continue working and have something to promote, like the beautiful film I participated in. Things like that help my brain and feel sane. Because there is a lot of emotional vulnerability that you experience going through all that” , he concluded.

The singer’s firstborn is the fruit of her love with rapper Darryl Granberry Jr., popularly known as DDG, 26 years old. Both have been in a relationship since 2022.

The little one’s name means halo, and refers to the luminous circle that angels wear on their heads.